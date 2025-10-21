Anaba Wines Winemaker Katy Wilson Named VinePair's NextWave Winemaker of the Year

Anaba Wines Winemaker Katy Wilson

SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anaba Wines is thrilled to announce that its esteemed Winemaker, Katy Wilson , has been named VinePair's NextWave Winemaker of the Year for 2025. This prestigious national recognition spotlights Wilson’s dedication, innovation, and leadership in the California wine industry, particularly her profound impact on Anaba’s highly rated, critically acclaimed portfolio.A Champion for Creative and Sustainable WinemakingThe VinePair Next Wave Awards highlight the people and organizations pushing the drinks industry forward—making it more creative, more sustainable, and a better place for those who work in it. Wilson’s tenure at Anaba has been marked by a commitment to excellence, consistently elevating the quality and critical standing of the winery’s small-lot, Rhône and Burgundian-focused wines from the Sonoma Coast and Carneros AVAs. Her talent for crafting exceptional vintages that perfectly capture the nuance of the region is recognized by this award."Katy is an invaluable asset to the Anaba family and the engine behind our wines' tremendous quality," said Proprietor John Sweazey. "She first joined us in 2014 on the recommendation of my longtime friend and wine industry financier, and has made exceptional wines for us since day one. She also played a key role in our infrastructure, helping to oversee the necessary components in the construction of our state-of-the-art winery, which opened on our property in 2019. In addition to crafting our highly rated Anaba wines, Katy manages all aspects of our custom crush clients there and, of course, uses the facility to produce her own LaRue Wines. We couldn't be prouder of her achievements and the consistent quality and stellar ratings she delivers for every Anaba vintage."Wilson’s talent was first nationally recognized a decade ago when she was named a "Winemaker to Watch" in 2013 by the San Francisco Chronicle. She remains committed to her minimalist winemaking philosophy, which emphasizes the unique terroir of Sonoma County and outstanding personal relationships she has with our family of winegrowers.Winery Honors and Visitor ExperienceThe recognition for Wilson comes alongside another recent honor for the winery: The Anaba Wines Vintners House Tasting Room was recently voted Best Tasting Room in the Sonoma Index-Tribune's People's Choice Awards, further cementing the winery’s standing as a premier destination in the Sonoma Valley. Guests can experience the unique anabatic winds while enjoying delicious wines, house-made pizza and other bites from Anaba's stunning hillside patio or in the inviting Vintner’s House that overlooks its estate vineyards. Anaba Wines welcomes all wine enthusiasts, including families with children as well as dogs, and even offers a chance to combine wine tasting with a game of pickleball or bocce.About Anaba WinesLocated at the gateway of the famed Carneros region in the Sonoma Valley, Anaba Wines is an example of the region's unique terroir and the power of nature. The winery’s name, "Anaba," is derived from the anabatic winds that grace Sonoma's Carneros and Petaluma Gap regions, drawing a parallel to the mistral winds of the Rhône Valley.Founded in 2006 by proprietor John Sweazey, Anaba is inspired by the generational traditions of winemaking and a deep appreciation for the land that John discovered during his French wine region travels. Anaba is dedicated to sustainability: in 2009, Anaba became the first winery in Northern California to install a wind turbine. Complemented by solar panel installations, the winery operates on 100% renewable electricity, and guests can utilize the complimentary EV chargers in the parking lot while visiting the tasting room.

Anaba Wines - Sonoma, California

