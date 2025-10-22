Wealth Management Professional Ted Thatcher Shares Retirement Withdrawal Insights in HelloNation

Ted Thatcher of Bright Lake Wealth

How can retirees draw income without triggering unnecessary tax costs?

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can retirees draw income without triggering unnecessary tax costs? In a detailed article published by HelloNation , Ted Thatcher of Bright Lake Wealth Management in Medford, OR offers expert guidance on achieving tax efficiency in retirement withdrawals . He explains that as retirees shift from accumulation to distribution, the order and source of withdrawals become critical factors in preserving retirement savings and minimizing avoidable tax exposure.Thatcher emphasizes that retirement withdrawals typically come from three account types: tax-deferred, tax-free, and taxable. Each has distinct implications for taxable income. Withdrawals from traditional IRAs or 401(k)s are taxed as ordinary income and can push retirees into higher tax brackets, potentially increasing the portion of Social Security benefits subject to tax and raising Medicare premiums. Roth IRA withdrawals, on the other hand, are generally tax-free and offer valuable flexibility in managing income levels in any given year.Taxable brokerage accounts offer yet another option. Since only realized gains and dividends are taxed—and long-term capital gains are often taxed at lower rates—they provide a useful tool for controlling annual income levels. Thatcher notes that a blended approach to withdrawals, drawing strategically from multiple account types, can help retirees stay within target tax brackets and avoid costly thresholds.Incorporating periodic tax projections into retirement planning allows retirees to anticipate how their decisions today may affect future liabilities. According to Thatcher, this may reveal opportunities for partial Roth conversions, repositioning appreciated assets, or timing distributions to minimize taxes over the long term. By planning with a full view of one’s tax profile, retirees in Medford can maintain more control over their financial future.The full article, Tax Efficiency in Retirement Withdrawals, is available on HelloNation. Please click the link to see important disclosures.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with experienced professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

