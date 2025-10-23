FORZA Leads Industry Shift Toward Safer, More Sustainable MS Sealants and Polymers

Forza MS Product Line Forza "Our Team. Our Science. Your Force. Proudly Manufactured in the USA

Forza sets the new standard in industrial bonding with advanced MS polymers that meet evolving EPA and safety standards.

Forza isn’t just responding to industry change; we’re driving it. Our mission is to bring better, more responsible adhesive technologies to the industries that need them most.” — Rob Glenn, Owner and Sales Director

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forza, a leading U.S. manufacturer of industrial adhesives and sealants, is redefining the future of bonding technology. As environmental regulations tighten, safety expectations rise, and outdated chemistries face growing scrutiny, Forza is leading the industry’s transition to advanced MS (modified silane) polymers — a new generation of adhesives designed to deliver superior performance, regulatory compliance, and sustainability.“Forza isn’t just responding to industry change, we’re driving it,” said Rob Glenn, Owner and Sales Director at Forza. “For too long, many manufacturers have been left behind as the big adhesive suppliers focused elsewhere. We’re here to change that. Our mission is to bring better, more responsible adhesive technologies to the industries that need them most.”A NEW STANDARD FOR INDUSTRIAL ADHESIVES MS hybrid polymer adhesives and sealants are quickly becoming the preferred choice for manufacturers across transportation, construction, appliance, and electronics sectors. They offer strong, reliable bonding performance while addressing the safety, compliance, and environmental challenges shaping the future of manufacturing.Key advantages of MS technology include:- Regulatory readiness: Solvent-free, isocyanate-free, and low in VOCs to help meet evolving EPA and global environmental standards.- Superior performance: Exceptional adhesion across a wide range of substrates without primers.- Durability and flexibility: Maintains long-term elasticity under vibration, movement, and temperature change.- Worker and environmental safety: Reduces exposure to hazardous chemicals while minimizing environmental impact.“This shift is about more than new products — it’s about preparing the entire industry for what’s next,” Glenn added. “MS technology will be the backbone of high-performance, high-compliance adhesives for decades to come. And Forza is leading the way.”WHY THIS SHIFT MATTERS NOWThe regulatory landscape is changing fast. Under TSCA and the Clean Air Act, stricter chemical limits and heightened scrutiny of hazardous compounds like isocyanates and VOCs are creating compliance challenges for manufacturers. Many companies relying on legacy urethane or silicone technologies exclusively risk exceeding these limits — potentially facing fines, forced reformulations, or production disruptions. Forza’s MS solutions give manufacturers a strategic advantage:- Future-proof compliance with tightening EPA and global standards- Reduced downtime and simplified handling with safer formulations- Improved production consistency and fewer bond failures- Lower total lifecycle costs and greater long-term reliabilityMADE IN THE USA. BUILT FOR THE FUTURE.All Forza MS adhesives and sealants are manufactured in the United States, supporting domestic supply chains, ensuring quality, and helping customers avoid overseas sourcing risks. Forza’s in-house formulation capabilities also allow the company to customize cure speeds, adhesion profiles, and mechanical properties to meet OEM-specific needs.“When MS polymer technology first began making its way into the U.S., we saw its potential early on,” said Mike Glenn, Founder and Senior Technical Director. “For more than two decades, we’ve been refining and improving it to meet the demands of modern manufacturing — building better chemistry and better performance with every generation.”ABOUT FORZAForza is a U.S.-based manufacturer and wholesaler of advanced adhesives, sealants, and tapes, serving OEMs, production-focused manufacturers, and commercial contractors in North America. With deep formulation and application expertise, domestic manufacturing, and a commitment to safer, more sustainable chemistry, Forza is defining the next era of industrial bonding solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.