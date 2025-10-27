Take Control of Production: Melco Launches SUMMIT Manager at PRINTING United

Easily manage your busy production floor with the new Melco SUMMIT Manager software.

The new software solution centralizes machine management, streamlines design prep, and boosts efficiency across embroidery production floors.

With SUMMIT Manager, we’re giving shop owners and operators a single hub to manage every stage of production—from design prep to real-time machine monitoring.” — Matthias Kondler, President of Melco

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melco International, the industry leader in modular embroidery technology, is proud to announce the debut of its latest innovation, Melco SUMMIT Manager, at PRINTING United Expo in Orlando, October 22–24, 2025.Designed to revolutionize embroidery production management, SUMMIT Manager gives operators and business owners total visibility and control across their production floors. From design prep to job queuing and real-time machine monitoring, this software delivers precision, efficiency, and simplicity—core to Melco’s modular innovation philosophy.“Embroidery production is fast-paced and complex,” said Matthias Kondler, President at Melco. “As the leader in modularity, we’ve always believed that flexibility should never come at the cost of control. With SUMMIT Manager, we’re giving shop owners and operators a single hub to manage every stage of production—from design prep to real-time machine monitoring. It’s all about helping our customers scale smarter, work faster, and eliminate inefficiencies that slow them down.”Built for both small shops and large-scale production facilities, Melco SUMMIT Manager connects directly with Melco SUMMIT embroidery machines, offering:• Real-time Production Floor Preview – Instantly see the status, progress, and health of every connected machine.• Automated Design Preparation – Pre-set hoops, stitch speeds, thread colors, and Acti-feed™ settings for error-free production.• Smart Job Queuing – Queue multiple designs across one or many machines, prioritize jobs, and keep production flowing.• Custom Layouts – Arrange the on-screen view to mirror a real production floor for complete visibility and control.Attendees of PRINTING United Expo can experience SUMMIT Manager live at the Melco booth #1582, where the team will showcase its smart features, seamless integration with Melco SUMMIT machines, and how it advances the modular embroidery workflow Melco pioneered.“SUMMIT Manager represents the next step in intelligent embroidery production,” added Kondler. “It gives operators the freedom and visibility they need to scale with confidence, knowing every design is prepped, queued, and ready to run.”Melco SUMMIT Manager will be available to customers this month.For more information or to schedule a demo at PRINTING United, visit melco.com/summitmanager or contact sales@melco.com.About Melco International, LLCMelco International, LLC. is an embroidery technology and direct sales organization, focused on the development of high-tech commercial embroidery machines and software. Founded in 1972, Melco was one of the first to develop computerized embroidery technology. With customers ranging from Fortune 500 apparel manufacturers to small independent businesses, Melco’s machines are sold to entrepreneurs, businesses, enterprises, and embroidery production facilities of all types, all over the world. While based in the United States and headquartered just North of Denver, Colorado, Melco is also an international organization with distribution and training centers in dozens of countries. Follow Melco on Facebook: www.facebook.com/MelcoInternational , Instagram: @melcousa and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/melco-embroidery-systems . To learn more about Melco, visit www.melco.com

