Metatec Launches Educational Initiative on the Science of Cellular Health and Longevity

Metatec Empowers Health Journeys for the New Year with Cutting-Edge Testing Services

MASON, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metatec , a center for metabolic and performance testing in Mason, Michigan, has launched an educational campaign aimed at helping the public understand how cellular health influences overall energy, recovery, and long-term wellness. Co-founders Jason and Abby Blonshine are spotlighting the science behind NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), a molecule naturally found in the body that supports cellular energy and repair processes.NAD+ is essential for converting nutrients into energy and maintaining healthy cell function. Research indicates that levels of this molecule tend to decrease with age — a change often associated with shifts in vitality, energy production, and resilience.“Longevity begins at the cellular level,” says Jason Blonshine, co-founder of Metatec. “By understanding how our cells function and adapt over time, people can make more informed choices that align with their individual health goals.”A Data-Driven Approach to WellnessMetatec helps individuals gain insights into their health through metabolic testing, DEXA scans, and performance assessments. These tools provide measurable data that allow clients to better understand their metabolism, track progress, and identify opportunities for improvement.“Our focus is on education and awareness,” adds co-founder Abby Blonshine. “We want people to see how data from advanced testing can inform sustainable lifestyle changes that support energy, recovery, and well-being.”Bringing Science to Everyday HealthAs part of its educational outreach, Metatec also shares updates on current scientific findings related to cellular and metabolic health. The goal is to bridge the gap between complex research and practical understanding — empowering individuals to take a proactive role in maintaining vitality through evidence-based methods.“At Metatec, we believe that knowledge is one of the most powerful tools in health,” says Jason. “When people understand what’s happening inside their bodies, they can take meaningful steps toward living better, longer.”Learn MoreMetatec offers resources and personalized testing to help individuals explore their cellular and metabolic health. To learn more or schedule a consultation, individuals can visit www.metatec.org or contact info@metatec.org / 517-969-5229.About MetatecLocated in Mason, Michigan, Metatec specializes in metabolic and performance testing, providing clients with personalized, data-driven insights into their health. Founded by Jason and Abby Blonshine, Metatec’s mission is to empower individuals through science, education, and measurable data to optimize energy, performance, and long-term wellness.

