The RIVERFRONT Group, LLC (TRG) Acquires aprohandman.com for its launch into the growing handyman service arena.

The RIVERFRONT Group LLC (TRG)

NORTHAMPTON CNTY, The RIVERFRONT Group, LLC (TRG) announces the launch of a new handyman service in the Lehigh Valley Area, upon acquiring aprohandyman.com.

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northampton County, October 18, 2025 The RIVERFRONT Group, LLC (TRG) announces the launch of a new handyman service offering in the Lehigh Valley Area, upon acquiring aprohandyman.com.

The RIVERFRONT Group, LLC (TRG), a property management and investment firm with over 20+ years in the residential rental industry is in the process of launching a new handyman service in the Lehigh Valley Area. With home maintenance and repair services constantly in demand and creating financial opportunities, A-PRO Handyman will be providing a variety of home services with the ability to scale the business based on customer demands. Managing partner, James Paey, stated that A-PRO Handyman with its office located in Easton, PA will focus on three primary features that distinguish it from its competitors, Affordability, Professionalism, and Reliability. A-PRO Handyman’s goal is to be your trusted source for all your home service needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.