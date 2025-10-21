Safer Streets: Governor Hochul Announces $6 Million Investment in Community-led Public Safety Initiatives in the Bronx

Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie said, “Investing in initiatives to address gun violence and other crimes across the Bronx is crucial for creating and maintaining safer, healthier, and more equitable communities. By prioritizing public safety and addressing the inequities evident in specific zip codes, we can provide children, families, and the entire community with the opportunities they deserve. Well-designed investments empower communities to actively participate in their own safety efforts. I would like to express my gratitude to my colleagues in government and the numerous community organizations that have made these initiatives a reality.”

State Senator Luis R. Sepúlveda said, “This $6 million investment in the Bronx is more than just funding, it’s a commitment to real, measurable progress in public safety. True safety comes from strategies rooted in data, outcomes, and the lived experiences of our residents. By investing in public safety initiatives, we’re not just funding programs—we’re demanding results: lower violence rates, stronger neighborhood trust, and lasting systemic change. I’m proud to support Governor Hochul’s bold vision for a public safety model that is accountable, evidence-based, and driven by the very communities it serves. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a safer, fairer, and more resilient Bronx.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “Public safety is not born from punishment — it grows from investment, from opportunity, from justice that lives beyond the courtroom. I commend Governor Hochul for recognizing that truth, and I stand proudly with Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, and the many local leaders and grassroots organizers who have turned pain into purpose. This $6 million investment affirms what we in the Bronx have long known: when we empower our communities — when we fund youth, education, and healing — we build not just safer streets, but stronger futures. The path to lasting safety runs through equity, dignity, and the courage to act together.”

Assemblymember George Alvarez said, “This $6 million investment is a vital step forward in strengthening the safety, well-being, and future of our Bronx communities. By supporting community led solutions that address the root causes of violence like lack of opportunity, mental health needs, and economic hardship, we are investing not just in public safety but in the people of the Bronx. I’m proud to stand with Governor Hochul, District Attorney Clark, Councilmember Sánchez, and all our partners in pushing for a safer, more equitable future for our neighborhoods."

Assemblymember Landon Dais said, “I commend Governor Hochul for this vital investment in community-led public safety initiatives here in the Bronx. This commitment will empower local leaders, organizations, and young people to take ownership of change, addressing the root causes of violence and building stronger, more hopeful neighborhoods. I proudly joined the West Bronx Community Safety Partnership because I believe deeply in its potential to uplift our borough and create lasting impact. As a staunch advocate for job creation, I know that when we invest in programs that open pathways to good-paying jobs and meaningful careers, we create the foundation for real, generational change. By prioritizing opportunity, education, and justice reform, we’re not only reducing crime, but we’re also equipping our communities with the tools to truly thrive. I’m honored to stand alongside District Attorney Darcel Clark, Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, and our partners in making the Bronx a model for community-driven public safety.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “Too many Bronx families have felt the lasting impact of violence in our communities, and too often, our youth are caught in the crossfire. These challenges don’t define us but remind us why continued investment in prevention, support, and opportunity in our borough is critical. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for always showing up for the Bronx and her commitment of $6 million to strengthen programs led by our Bronx District Attorney, Darcel Clark, and Council Member Pierina Sanchez. Through collaboration and community, we can ensure our Bronx residents have access to the critical tools and support they need to feel safe in their neighborhoods.”

This announcement is part of Governor Hochul’s broader strategy to build safe, vibrant communities across New York State by advancing evidence-based, community-centered approaches that deliver lasting results. Since taking office, Governor Hochul has made public safety a top priority, investing in violence prevention, strengthening law enforcement partnerships and supporting innovative community-based solutions to address the root causes of crime and promote long-term stability.