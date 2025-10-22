The iPhone can now be used as a KYC powerhouse at Point of Sale.

Discover how KYC HERO turns the iPhone into a complete KYC powerhouse. A quick photo of an ID triggers a full, AI-driven risk-based screening — providing a compliant, audit-ready report in minutes. No delays, no awkward questions, no extra hardware.

Juste AI Ltd today announced KYC Hero, a “hidden KYC” app that turns an iPhone into a full Know-Your-Customer (KYC) workstation at the point of sale (POS).

"KYC at POS used to mean lost sales or a back-office queue,” said David Dehaeck, Co-founder of Juste AI, “Now your iPhone creates a compliant inspection report in 4 minutes. Customers feel nothing.” — David Dehaeck

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KYC Hero app enables regulated non-financial businesses to capture an ID, run sanctions/PEP/adverse-media checks, and produce an inspection-ready file—all without breaking the checkout flow. KYC compliance becomes simple as a digital handshake—frictionless for the customer, yet transparent and robust for the firm. With KYC Hero, screening is initiated instantly at the point of sale, with a complete audit-ready report available in about four minutes, and full oversight for compliance officers.

What’s new: the POS device is the KYC desk

Hidden KYC at POS — intelligence first, checks next (as needed).

KYC Hero runs checks in the background while a purchase proceeds. In genuinely low-risk cases, approximately 80% of customers complete on SDD with no extra steps; when risk signals trigger, the flow escalates proportionaly to CDD/EDD with clear prompts. KYC Hero eliminates the classic trade-off between conversion and compliance—keeping the line moving while building a file you can defend.

What inspectors get: an Inspection Report (IR) per case with the decision (SDD/CDD/EDD), rationale, sources, timestamps, list version IDs, policy version, decision owner and audit trail — exportable in one click.

Why this matters: reduces friction for buyers and staff, while giving supervisors the explainable evidence they increasingly expect (risk-based rationale over “no-hit” comfort).

KYC HERO is available across the UK, EU and US for real-estate professionals, art & luxury businesses, accountancy and legal practices, high-value dealers, fintechs, and marketplaces. Watch the 2-minute demo video and request a live scan at kychero.ai. Pricing is based on annual Inspection Report (IR) credits with unlimited users; volume tiers available. Free inspection report creation and demos are now open.

About Juste AI

JUSTE AI (End-to-end AML platform): The MLRO control room. A collaborative workspace platform to manage policies, guide and train staff, run risk-based customer/transaction assessments, and stay audit-ready with explainable AI and a tamper-proof trails.

Media Contact

David Dehaeck, Founder — Juste AI Ltd

ddehaeck@juste.ai · +44 77 2740 7318

Website: https://juste.ai/ · Product: https://tools.juste.ai/kychero/

Legal note: “iPhone” is a trademark of Apple Inc. KYC HERO is developed and offered by Juste AI Ltd and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Apple. This release is not legal advice and does not imply regulator endorsement.

Legal Disclaimer:

