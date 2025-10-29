Country Glamping on the River Announces Owner-Financing Program for Luxury Riverfront Lots in Tennessee

Country Glamping on the River Introduces Owner Financing Program for Luxury Riverfront Lots and Development Investors

We’re giving everyone a way to join this movement, whether you’re a camper, glamper, or investor.” — Jamie Mayeaux, CEO

LOBELVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Glamping on the River, LLC, today announced the official launch of its Owner Financing Program for luxury riverfront lots and development packages within its 776-acre resort community on the Tennessee River. The initiative opens new investment opportunities for individuals, families, and institutional buyers seeking secure, income-generating real-estate holdings in the rapidly expanding outdoor-hospitality sector.

Strategic Expansion in a Growing Market

The glamping (glamorous camping) industry has transitioned from a boutique niche to a mainstream hospitality category, growing globally at double-digit annual rates. Investors are increasingly drawn to outdoor lodging for its strong cash flow potential, resilience during economic fluctuations, and appeal to sustainability-minded travelers.

With more than 776 acres of waterfront and woodland property, Country Glamping on the River is positioning itself as one of the largest glamping-based real-estate developments in the world. Its new Owner Financing Program provides direct-purchase pathways without traditional bank intermediaries, offering flexible terms that make entry feasible for a wider range of qualified buyers.

“This innovative financing program makes it easier than ever for buyers and investors to own property in the largest glamping community in the world, with flexible terms and financing available for lot development, utilities, and both soft- and hard-structure builds,” said Jamie Mayeaux, CEO of Country Glamping on the River, LLC.

A Simplified Model for Ownership and Returns

The Owner Financing Program is designed for both lifestyle owners and professional investors. Participants may purchase undeveloped land or turnkey packages that include engineering, utilities, and resort-grade amenities.

Owners can build tiny homes, luxury domes, cabins, or RV sites with the support of the company’s in-house construction and management team. Once complete, the properties may be enrolled in the Country Glamping hospitality network, which handles bookings, guest management, and marketing, allowing owners to earn short-term-rental income without direct operational involvement.

“Our owner-financing model makes ownership simple, and our team handles the booking and management so your investment produces real returns,” Mayeaux stated.

Economic Impact and Regional Development

Located along a scenic stretch of the Tennessee River in Lobelville, the project aims to contribute to the local economy through job creation and tourism growth. The master plan includes internal roads, recreational facilities, and environmental preservation zones to protect natural habitats while enhancing visitor experience.

Local officials have highlighted that sustainable outdoor development aligns with Tennessee’s broader strategy to attract eco-tourism and rural investment. The region’s proximity to major urban centers such as Nashville and Memphis positions it as an accessible getaway and investment hub.

Financing Structure and Investor Appeal

Under the new program, Country Glamping on the River provides direct financing with low down payments and adjustable terms tailored to the project scope. Investors can allocate capital toward both land acquisition and vertical development costs, including site preparation, infrastructure, and custom-built lodging units.

The company also partners with vetted builders and suppliers to standardize construction quality and streamline permitting, enabling shorter timelines from acquisition to revenue.

For passive investors, Country Glamping’s team offers turnkey property-management services, covering everything from online marketing and dynamic pricing to housekeeping and guest support.

A Growing Demand for Experiential Assets

The glamping market’s rise reflects a shift toward experiential investments, real estate assets that combine lifestyle value with recurring income. Analysts project the U.S. glamping industry to exceed $5 billion by 2028, with significant growth in the Southeast due to favorable land prices and tourism patterns.

Country Glamping on the River’s location on the Tennessee River positions it to benefit directly from these trends, providing both high occupancy potential and capital appreciation.

“Our goal is to democratize access to quality land ownership,” Mayeaux explained. “Through flexible financing and professional management, we create an avenue for individual investors to participate in the hospitality economy without the complexities of traditional real-estate development.”

Sustainability and Community Commitment

The resort’s development plan emphasizes eco-friendly design and long-term environmental stewardship. Each lot is engineered for minimal impact, utilizing low-profile structures, water-conservation systems, and native landscaping.

Country Glamping on the River has also pledged to employ local labor and partner with regional businesses for construction, maintenance, and hospitality services.

The project encourages community engagement through seasonal events, river clean-up drives, and educational workshops about sustainable living and land management.

Key Highlights

-Owner financing available with low down payments and easy terms

-Financing available for development, site work, and structures

-Full short-term rental management for investors

-Ideal for personal use or passive income

-Located within a 776-acre master-planned resort community

-Flexible development options for tiny homes, domes, cabins, and RV sites

-Strong regional demand for outdoor hospitality and eco-tourism

Learn More and Apply

Interested investors and prospective owners can learn more about available lots and financing packages at CountryGlampingOnTheRiver.com

or submit applications directly through the investment portal at cgr-investment-platform.dalmoredirect.com.

For specific investment inquiries, email investor@countryglampingontheriver.com.

About Country Glamping on the River, LLC

Country Glamping on the River is a Tennessee-based hospitality and land-development company specializing in luxury outdoor accommodations. The company designs, builds, and manages glamping communities that combine nature, comfort, and investment potential. Through its integrated approach to financing, construction, and management, Country Glamping on the River offers a turnkey path to sustainable real-estate ownership for individual and institutional investors alike.

