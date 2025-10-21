OSCE supports mentoring programme to advance women’s leadership in Ukraine’s National Police

On 15 and16 October, the OSCE Secretariat’s Gender Issues Programme organized a two-day training session for 21 mentors of the first Mentoring programme for women police officers within the National Police of Ukraine.

The development of this Mentoring programme and the preparation of mentors form part of a joint initiative between the Department of Main Inspectorate and Human Rights Compliance of the National Police of Ukraine and the OSCE Gender Issues Programme, implemented through the WIN Project. This initiative aims to strengthen women's leadership in law enforcement.

Opening of the training, Vadym Filin, Deputy Head of the Department and Head of the Human Rights Compliance Unit, emphasized the importance of empowering women in policing.

“The National Police of Ukraine fully supports the development of women’s leadership. Women who combine professionalism, commitment, and a strong sense of duty play a crucial role in building a modern and resilient law enforcement system,” he stated.

The training marked the first stage of a nine-month pilot mentoring programme, set to begin in November 2025 across four regions of Ukraine. Twenty-one mentors will be paired with 21 mentees to promote women’s leadership, professional growth, and institutional resilience. Additional online sessions will provide ongoing support to mentors and mentees throughout the programme.

Project experts Marta Chumalo and Marta Vasylkevych guided participants through a comprehensive preparation process covering not only mentoring techniques but also self-regulation, psychological resilience, workplace discrimination prevention, and reflection on gender norms in a traditionally male-dominated environment.

Participants noted that the training increased their self-awareness and confidence, enabling them to guide their future mentees more effectively.

Through the WIN Project, the OSCE continues to support Ukraine's security institutions in promoting gender equality and inclusivity, in line with the implementation of Ukraine’s National Action Plan on UNSCR 1325 regarding Women, Peace, and Security.