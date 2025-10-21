CE: Rule of law is cornerstone to social stability and development

MACAU, October 21 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today stressed a fair and efficient judicial system constitutes the ultimate safeguard for social equity and justice. It represents the core of the implementation of the rule of law, and is the key to enhancing public confidence and fostering social consensus, he said.

Mr Sam stressed in a speech at a ceremony to mark the start of the 2025/2026 Judicial Year that the rule of law serves as the cornerstone for social stability and development.

The ceremony was held at the Macao Cultural Centre. Other officials taking part included: the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Song Man Lei; the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Prosecutor-General, Mr Tong Hio Fong; the President of the Independent Committee for the Nomination of Judges, Mr Lau Cheok Va; and the President of the Macau Lawyers Association, Mr Vong Hin Fai.

The ceremony was also attended by presidents and representatives of supreme courts from Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, who are in Macao for the 13th edition of the Forum of Presidents of the Supreme Courts of Justice of Portuguese-Speaking Countries and Territories.

Mr Sam noted that over the past year, Macao’s judicial branch has made substantial achievements in upholding judicial fairness, enhancing judicial efficiency, and improving the judicial system. Never before in the history of Macao’s judicial system, had there been such a substantial number of judicial officers and court clerks, nor had a government ever demonstrated greater commitment to developing both the physical infrastructure and operational systems of judicial institutions. As a “judicial veteran”, Mr Sam expressed profound satisfaction and pride in these developments.

Macao’s Basic Law establishes an executive-led political structure and defines the administrative, legislative, and judicial systems, the Chief Executive noted. The three branches – as the Macao Special Administrative Region’s (MSAR’s) principal organs of political power and governance – must maintain their respective statutory functions while preserving the executive-led system. In that system, the administration and legislature exercise their powers via mutual coordination and support, alongside an independent judiciary, he said. This collaborative approach generates powerful synergies to create more favourable conditions for the MSAR’s development and reform, ultimately better serving the MSAR’s progress and the MSAR’s residents.

The Chief Executive pledged full compliance with instructions in President Xi Jinping’s speech delivered at the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term MSAR Government in 2024, regarding the need for Macao strictly to exercise fair administration of justice, improve the judicial system, enhance judicial efficiency, and uphold the rule of law.

During his speech, Mr Sam shared five points of understanding, drawing from President Xi’s instructions and the 26 years of successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle in Macao, particularly regarding judicial institutional development.

First is the need to safeguard the MSAR’s constitutional order and consolidate the core of the rule of law in Macao. Judicial personnel must accurately grasp the essence of the “One country, two systems” principle, upholding national sovereignty, security, and development interests through judicial practice, while supporting the MSAR Government’s lawful administration and reforms.

Second is the need to defend judicial fairness so as to maintain social stability. Noting that “the gavel carries weight affecting people’s livelihoods”, he urged judicial officers to exercise their powers prudently, maintain integrity, and demonstrate deep concern for social welfare, while resolving disputes with judicial compassion.

Third is the need to protect public and private rights according to the law, and to respond to social development needs. As Macao advances its “1+4” appropriate economic diversification strategy, deepens the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and participates in the building of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the judiciary must protect public and private rights efficiently to stimulate economic vitality.

Fourth is the need to enhance professional competence and judicial efficiency. Judicial professionals must continuously advance their expertise, while developing sufficient foresight to address evolving economic, technological, and social-governance issues.

Fifth is the need to deepen exchange and cooperation, fostering mutual learning. Leveraging Macao’s unique legal system and international perspective as an East-meets-West cultural hub, the judiciary should intensify cooperation with Chinese mainland judicial bodies and engage in regional legal coordination and international exchanges.

In the new judicial year, the MSAR Government would continue to step up its effort towards the goal of “Law-based Macao”, accelerating judicial infrastructure development, enhancing judicial training, and fully supporting the exercise of the independent judicial power and final-adjudication authority granted by the nation, said Mr Sam.

The Chief Executive expressed confidence that judicial officers would remain true to their mission, and advance Macao’s rule of law, contributing their effort to the steady advancement of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics.

Following Mr Sam’s speech, Ms Song, Mr Tong and Mr Vong each gave a speech during the ceremony marking the start of the 2025/2026 Judicial Year.

Among the approximately 390 guests attending today’s event, were leading officials of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR and leading officials of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR. Also present were other principal officials of the MSAR Government; members of the Executive Council; members respectively of the Independent Committee for the Nomination of Judges, the Judicial Council and the Prosecutors Committee; magistrates of the courts and of the Public Prosecutions Office; members of the Legislative Assembly; heads respectively of the Chief Executive’s Office and the offices of all principal officials; and representatives of the city’s legal professionals.