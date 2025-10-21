Federal Judge Orders Return of AIR.com to Estate of Original Owner

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ordered the return of premium domain name AIR.com to the estate of original registrant.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia has ordered the return of the premium domain name AIR.com to the estate of its original registrant. The ruling restores ownership of a one-word domain that was taken without authorization following the registrant’s passing.The case, Garland v. AIR.com (E.D. Va., Sept 26, 2025) , directs VeriSign and GoDaddy to restore AIR.com to the estate, reaffirming that digital property can be recovered when transferred without consent.David E. Weslow, Attison L. Barnes III, and Adrienne J. Kosak of Wiley Rein LLP (Washington, DC) represented the Estate of David L. Kaufman.“Courts continue to recognize that domain names are valuable digital assets and, when stolen, good title cannot be acquired in stolen property,” said David Weslow, Partner at Wiley Rein LLP.“ When domain names are taken through unauthorized access, legal claims exist to confirm the chain of title and return them to their rightful owners.” Brannans.com , a domain-name brokerage and advisory firm, has been retained by the estate as its exclusive domain advisor. The firm is guiding next steps to identify a long-term strategic home for AIR.com while promoting awareness of estate planning and digital-asset protection.“This case highlights how digital assets require the same care and continuity planning as any other part of an estate,” said David Clements, Founder of Brannans.com. “Domain names can be transferred without authorization simply because credentials are compromised or not passed down. Protecting digital property should be part of every estate plan.”Key TakeawayThe AIR.com ruling illustrates the importance of secure account management, clear succession planning, and professional oversight for digital property such as domain names, registrar accounts, and other online assets.About Brannans.comFounded in 2009, Brannans.com is a domain-name brokerage and advisory firm that helps clients buy, sell, and protect premium domain names. The company has represented entrepreneurs, corporations, and investors worldwide in transactions involving some of the Internet’s most valuable assets.Press Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.