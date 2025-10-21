Former Pro Soccer Player Kelly Conheeney Launches The Holistic Athlete Collective to Help Athletes Heal After Sport

Kelly Conheeney Leads New Movement for Athletes After Sport

Kelly Conheeney’s new movement helps athletes navigate life after sport through healing, connection, and holistic living.

Leaving sport isn’t just a career change — it’s an identity shift. Healing began when I learned to truly listen to my body.” — Kelly Conheeney, Founder, The Holistic Athlete Collective

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former professional soccer player Kelly Conheeney is stepping into a new field — one defined by healing, connection, and purpose. With the official launch of The Holistic Athlete Collective , she’s redefining what it means to be an athlete by creating a movement that supports life beyond sport.Rooted in nervous system healing, somatic awareness, and holistic living, The Holistic Athlete Collective helps athletes reconnect with their bodies, purpose, and inner compass as they transition out of sport.Conheeney’s journey through the world of professional soccer — including time in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and Sweden’s Damallsvenskan — was marked not by glory, but by grit. Years of repeated concussions and physical setbacks left her unable to thrive in the high-performance environment she once dreamed of. What followed was a profound reckoning with identity, purpose, and the body’s limits.“Leaving sport isn’t just a career change — it’s an identity shift,” says Conheeney. “For years, I lived in survival mode, navigating post-concussion syndrome and trauma. It wasn’t until I learned to truly listen to my body and inner knowing, that healing began. The Holistic Athlete Collective was born from that transformation.”Through 1:1 holistic coaching, group mentorship, and immersive retreats in Costa Rica, The Holistic Athlete Collective offers a new model of athlete recovery — one that focuses on rebuilding from the inside out.Conheeney’s integrative approach blends mindfulness, somatic movement, bodywork, nutrition, and nature’s medicine in community with others. Her mission: to help athletes navigate the space between who they were and who they’re becoming, and to find belonging beyond performance.“Athletes are taught to push through pain, but true healing begins when we slow down,” says Conheeney. “The Holistic Athlete Co. was created to help athletes remember who they are beneath the athlete identity — and build a life rooted in balance, health, and authenticity.”The Collective’s Offerings- The Community: A private membership space for retired and transitioning athletes.- The Healing Retreats: Immersive experiences blending bodywork, somatic practices, mindfulness, and nature therapy in Costa Rica’s lush landscapes.- Storytelling Projects: Multimedia narratives exploring the emotional and spiritual side of athlete transition and recovery.The VisionThe Holistic Athlete Co. is more than a brand — it’s a movement redefining athlete wellness. Founded by former professional athlete Kelly Conheeney, the company bridges the gap between performance and healing through nervous system regulation, somatic awareness, nutrition, and nature-based practices.As rates of burnout, depression, and identity loss rise among athletes, The Holistic Athlete Co. is creating a new model of wellness rooted in balance, purpose, and holistic health.“We’re building a global community — launching retreats, developing programs, and helping athletes not just recover, but rediscover who they are,” Conheeney says. “Investing in The Holistic Athlete Co. means investing in the future of athlete well-being, where healing becomes the foundation for both performance and purpose.”Book a SessionAthletes ready to begin their holistic journey can now book a 1:1 session with Kelly Conheeney at www.theholisticathletecollective.com

