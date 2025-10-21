Susan Pavan Named IAOTP Top Independent Publisher & Journalist of the Year 2026

Susan Pavan will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan Pavan, Independent Publisher, Journalist and Founder of Trumpet Publishing House, was recently selected as Top Independent Publisher and Journalist of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala With more than two decades of experience in journalism and publishing, Mrs. Pavan has established herself as a respected voice in modern media. She is the Founder of Trumpet Publishing House, an independent magazine and book imprint known for blending traditional newsroom discipline with innovation in the new digital era. Her work is guided by the values of truth, tradition, and independent thinking, which she believes must be both protected and taught to the next generation. Over the past year, her platform has achieved nearly 20 million impressions, connecting with more than 30,000 followers on LinkedIn, including audiences from government, military, education, media, and policy sectors.Trumpet Publishing House produces The Trumpet Edition, a new print magazine and LinkedIn newsletter serving independent, Christian and conservative readers, and is preparing to launch children’s and Generation Z imprints in 2026. These projects aim to reintroduce truth-based storytelling and classical literacy to younger audiences of faith. Mrs. Pavan is also the author of The Cadet Code, a forthcoming book that helps content creators apply old-world journalism values: source, verify, attribute and correct to the AI era. Her publishing services include training content creators and editorial teams, co-publishing and manuscript development, book scouting and talent development for academic and younger authors, AI-assisted publishing consulting, and grassroots distribution strategies that connect independent creators directly with readers.A career journalist, Mrs. Pavan began her reporting under Australia’s traditional newsroom cadetship system. One of her earliest assignments sent her into Sydney’s inner-city streets to find a champion boxer and she landed an exclusive story. That experience, she says, taught her the fundamentals of courage, accuracy, and deadlines. Across decades, Mrs. Pavan has worked on every side of the newsroom, interviewer, editor, publisher, and mentor…To cover stories from Hollywood to hard news, from local beats to global commentary, essays to non-fiction books and from mainstream outlets to independent media. Her portfolio has since evolved from early celebrity interviews with Jerry Hall, Julia Roberts, and Rose Byrne, to now in her independent work collaborations with Braveheart screenwriter Randal Wallace, professors, former intelligence officers, faith-based writers on essays and investigations into medical freedom, culture, education, and politics. Her greatest interest on social media is sharing the stories of everyday people to a wider audience.Before founding Trumpet Publishing House, Mrs. Pavan earned her Bachelor of Arts in Cultural Studies from Macquarie University and her Master of Arts in Journalism majoring in Investigative Journalism from the University of Technology Sydney.Throughout her career, Mrs. Pavan has been recognized for her professionalism, innovation, and commitment to standards in an increasingly digital industry. She will be honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at The Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026 for her selection as Top Independent Publisher and Journalist of the Year. The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mrs. Pavan for this honor was an easy decision for our panel. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mrs. Pavan credits her success to perseverance, discipline, and mentors who shaped her during her cadetship years. When not working, she enjoys time with her family and mentoring emerging writers. Her ongoing goal is to expand Trumpet Publishing House globally and restore journalistic integrity across print, digital, and AI-driven media.For more information please visit: https://trumpetpublishinghouse.com About IAOTP The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s most prestigious professionals from across industries. These top professionals are invited to collaborate, share their ideas, speak at global events, and help inspire others in their fields. Membership is by invitation only.For more information please visit: https://www.iaotp.com

