BUYCO Unveils Sustainable Activewear Vision as It Expands Presence in the U.S. Market
BUYCO introduces eco-conscious manufacturing and performance fabrics as part of its mission to lead sustainable innovation in women’s activewear.
The company’s sustainability roadmap focuses on three key areas: responsible sourcing, low-impact materials, and ethical manufacturing partnerships. BUYCO’s upcoming product lines will incorporate recycled polyester, organic cotton, and moisture-wicking fabrics designed to enhance both comfort and performance while reducing environmental footprint.
“Sustainability is not a trend for us—it’s part of who we are,” said Zia Ur Rehman, Founder of BUYCO GROUP LLC. “Our mission is to empower confidence and movement while taking full responsibility for the impact our products have on the planet.”
The announcement underscores BUYCO’s growing reputation as an innovative, values-driven brand in the activewear market. As the company expands its retail presence and digital channels, sustainability and product durability will remain central to its brand philosophy.
BUYCO GROUP LLC is a Kansas City–based activewear company specializing in performance-driven apparel for women. Focused on design, comfort, and sustainability, BUYCO combines modern aesthetics with responsible innovation to redefine what it means to move with confidence.
