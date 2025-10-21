Global business leader issues urgent warning: The world must close the global construction skill gap

Safwan Sobhan, Founder and Chairman of Safwan Bashundhara Global (SBG)

DHAKA, BEGAL REGION, BANGLADESH, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction industry plays a vital role in driving economic growth and infrastructure development. However, the industry faces significant challenges, as there is an urgent demand for more skilled workers globally, posing a significant risk to its recovery and future development.

That's why Safwan Sobhan- Global Business Leader and Founder Chairman of Safwan Bashundhara Global (SBG) - has emphasised the consequences this skill gap could see in the coming years, and what the world's governments can do to set the course right.

“The construction sector is a driving force of economic growth worldwide, encompassing various key fields, including architecture, civil engineering, construction management and commercial building. However, the world is facing a major crisis: a shortage of skilled workers. Industries such as construction, healthcare, and transportation are struggling the most to find trained employees.

“With an aging workforce, the EU is projected to lose around one million workers each year, creating a shortfall of approximately 44 million workers by 2050. This widening gap in experience and capability poses serious challenges for maintaining productivity, meeting project deadlines, and sustaining economic growth. Without immediate investment in training and skills development, there’s reason to fear that the sector could face long-term stagnation and a loss of global competitiveness

“Germany, Austria and Switzerland are all struggling to fulfill construction vacancies, with Austria having the highest vacancy rate (5.8%). Across the EU, zero growth is forecast for the construction sector this year, reflecting the deepening labour crisis. Companies that embrace digital tools, offsite construction, and automation are better positioned to cope with shortages, but innovation alone isn’t enough. We must invest strategically in training the next generation of skilled workers to ensure the sector can grow sustainably, deliver modern infrastructure, and remain competitive on a global scale.

“Around the world, housing shortages continue to intensify, prompting governments to increase efforts to increase the supply of new homes. However, these initiatives frequently fall short of targets due to limited skilled workers available and structural challenges such as rising interest rates and construction costs. Currently, Germany is experiencing a severe housing crisis, where 800,000 new homes are needed urgently. Additionally, for the fifth consecutive year, the Swiss housing vacancy rate has fallen. Now it sits at 1% - that’s 99% of homes in Switzerland being occupied.

“By 2030, it’s estimated that three billion people, roughly 40% of the world’s population, won’t have access to adequate housing. This represents a demand for 96,000 new affordable and accessible housing units every day. Additionally, an estimated 100 million people worldwide are homeless and one in four people live in harmful conditions affecting their health and safety.

“The consequences of a prolonged global construction skill gap will be visible across every level of society. It will not only slow construction output but also jeopardise the delivery of national housing targets and major public projects. Worldwide, it threatens to derail the progress needed to meet green transition goals. Without the right workforce, we simply cannot build the sustainable infrastructure required for a low-carbon future.

“The environmental dimension of this crisis cannot be ignored. Construction plays a central role in reducing global emissions and meeting net-zero targets, but the shortage of workers trained in green building, energy-efficient design, and retrofitting will hold us back until it’s addressed. We urgently need to equip the workforce with the technical skills required to deliver low-carbon infrastructure, sustainable housing, and renewable developments.

“Governments must act now by investing in vocational education, modern apprenticeships, and digital skills to future-proof the construction workforce. Diversity and inclusion is a great way to close the construction skill gap, enabling expansion of the workforce. Currently, construction remains one of the least diverse industries, limiting its talent pool, for instance women represent just 0.9% of housebuilders and 4% of skilled trades in the UK. Expanding inclusion is an imperative, both for our society and our economies.”

