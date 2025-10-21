AirTalk Wireless Partners with Disabled American Veterans (DAV) with $50,000 Donation to Support Veteran Connectivity

AirTalk Wireless Partners with Disabled American Veterans Connect Globally with AirTalk Logo AirTalk Wireless

The partnership aims to bridge the digital divide by helping U.S. veterans stay connected through affordable communication services.

AirTalk take great pride in serving and helping to bridge the digital divide. Connectivity is more than just a convenience - it’s a lifeline to education, healthcare, employment, and loved ones.” — CEO Henry Do

CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirTalk Wireless , powered by AirVoice Wireless, has partnered with Disabled American Veterans (DAV) through a $50,000 contribution in support of DAV’s ongoing efforts to help veterans live with dignity and independence. Through this collaboration, AirTalk will assist DAV in connecting veterans and its nearly one million members with reliable telecommunication services that support their daily lives, helping them stay in touch with loved ones, access care, and remain engaged within their communities.Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AirTalk Wireless provides eligible Lifeline customers with a free 4G/5G+LTE smartphone, such as an iPhone or Samsung device or SIM card, along with additional benefits such as free data, unlimited talk and text, and free international calling This marks AirTalk Wireless’s first partnership with DAV, provides free assistance to veterans and their families to help them obtain earned benefits, connect with resources, and navigate life after service.Shared Commitment: Expanding Access for Those Who ServedFor AirTalk Wireless, this partnership strengthens their ongoing commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that everyone, regardless of income, has access to the tools that keep them connected.“At AirTalk, we take great pride in serving over one million subscribers by helping to bridge the digital divide,” said Henry Do, CEO of AirTalk Wireless. “For many, connectivity is more than just a convenience—it’s a lifeline to education, healthcare, employment, and loved ones. We’re honored to partner with DAV to extend this support to veterans who have served our nation.”DAV CEO and National Adjutant Barry Jesinoski shared similar enthusiasm:“We are excited for this partnership with AirTalk and look forward to helping even more veterans access the care they deserve. AirTalk helps veterans stay connected to their communities and care providers, no matter their financial situation.”DAV members who qualify for the Lifeline program will receive a free smartphone, free monthly service with unlimited talk and text and monthly data, free international calling to over 200 countries and territories, no contracts or hidden costs.To be eligible, veterans usually need to have a low income or be enrolled in a government assistance program like Veterans Pension, Medicaid, SNAP, or SSI.About the Lifeline programThe Lifeline program, established by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 1985, helps make phone and broadband services more affordable for low-income households across the United States.Through Lifeline, eligible consumers receive monthly discounts on their phone or internet service to ensure access to vital communication resources.Each eligible household is limited to one Lifeline benefit, which is non-transferable and may be used with any participating provider. If a household no longer meets the program’s eligibility requirements or fails to maintain active service, standard provider rates and terms may apply.About AirTalk WirelessAirTalk Wireless is an American telecommunications provider focusing on government assistance programs. AirTalk Wireless was founded in 1999 by AirVoice Wireless with its headquarters in Houston, Texas. The company offers wireless communication services across the US through the Lifeline program, which provides discounts on phone services for eligible low-income households. Through its commitment to accessibility and inclusion, AirTalk helps millions of Americans, including veterans, seniors, and families, remain access to essential services and loved ones.For more information, visit https://airtalkwireless.com/ About DAV (Disabled American Veterans)DAV, a nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. DAV is dedicated to a single purpose: empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. They accomplish this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.To learn more, check out https://www.dav.org/ Media ContactEmily Sheltonmedia@airtalkwireless.com713-534-1950Visit us on social media:FacebookInstagramYouTube

