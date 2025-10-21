Infopine to Showcase iTexClouds ERP at ATA Expo 2025 — AI-Powered Platform Transforming Textile Operations

iTexClouds ERP - Leading ERP for Textile Manufacturers and Distributors AI Powered for Textile Businesses

Infopine to showcase iTexClouds ERP at ATA Expo 2025, boosting textile manufacturers' efficiency, visibility, and ROI with AI-driven automation.

After 30 years in the textile industry, I’ve seen the same problem repeated—systems built for other sectors being forced into ours. With iTexClouds ERP, manufacturers finally have a solution.” — Todd Morgan

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infopine, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the textile industry, will participate in ATA Expo 2025, hosted by the Advanced Textiles Association.At Booth E1918, Infopine will showcase how its textile-specific iTexClouds ERP platform is revolutionizing production planning, operational visibility, and profitability through automation, AI, and intelligent system design.Built for Textiles — Not Adapted to ThemFor decades, textile manufacturers have struggled with ERP systems designed for other industries and force-fitted into textile workflows. iTexClouds ERP was purpose-built for textile manufacturers and distributors, simplifying inventory, procurement, and sales operations within a unified, cloud-native ecosystem.Exclusive ATA Expo OfferTo celebrate ATA Expo 2025, Infopine is offering an exclusive, limited-time promotion:• $2,500/month for up to 10 users• $0 implementation cost for qualified Expo commitmentsThis structure provides textile businesses access to enterprise-grade ERP functionality for less than the cost of a single full-time employee.Delivering Flexibility in a Changing ERP LandscapeIn an era where many ERP platforms restrict how businesses evolve, iTexClouds ERP is setting a new benchmark for flexibility.Its modular architecture, open integrations, and transparent pricing allow textile manufacturers and distributors to deploy technology at their own pace — without vendor lock-ins or unpredictable costs. The platform’s AI engine powers predictive maintenance, smart scheduling, and machine-level wastage analytics — capabilities critical for modern, high-volume textile operations. “Flexibility and ownership are now strategic priorities for every manufacturer,” added Morgan. “Our clients value predictable costs, seamless integrations, and the confidence that their technology can evolve with them — not against them.”Proven Results and Measurable ROITextile manufacturers leveraging iTexClouds ERP have reported measurable improvements in key operational areas, including:• 25% faster planning cycles, enabled by AI-powered scheduling• 20% reduction in material waste, achieved through predictive analytics• Real-time insights across production, quality, and finance within a unified dashboardAbout InfopineInfopine is an enterprise technology company specializing in ERP software for the textile and manufacturing industries.With offices in North Carolina and India, Infopine delivers next-generation ERP, AI, and digital transformation solutions tailored to the needs of modern manufacturers.Its flagship platform, iTexClouds ERP, empowers businesses to unify processes, elevate productivity, and achieve measurable ROI through intelligent automation and real-time analytics.

