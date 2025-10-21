Soybean Oil Market Worth USD 56.27 Billion in 2024 – Trends & Growth Forecast

Soybean oil is a vegetable oil that is extracted from soybeans, which are a type of legume that is native to East Asia.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explore the Global Soybean Oil Market , valued at USD 56.27 Billion in 2024, driven by rising demand for heart-healthy, plant-based oils and biofuel applications. Discover key players, regional insights, and emerging opportunities shaping market growth through 2032.Soybean Oil Market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer preference for plant-based, heart-healthy oils and supportive biofuel policies. In India, soybean oil imports surged by 36.8% to 503,240 tons, reflecting refiners’ shift from palm oil to healthier alternatives. In the United States, over 15.5 billion pounds of soybean oil are directed towards biodiesel production, fueled by federal incentives and blending mandates. Market segmentation highlights the versatility of soybean oil: refined soybean oil dominates edible applications (~70% consumption), while crude soybean oil supports industrial and biofuel uses (~14% market share). Rising demand for organic and non-GMO soybean oil is reshaping regional consumption patterns, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Key applications span food processing, bakery, confectionery, packaged foods, and biofuel production. Major players like Cargill, Bunge, and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) are leveraging sustainable production, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to meet global demand. Emerging trends, including increasing imports in India and record soybean purchases in China, underscore the dynamic growth and strategic opportunities in the global soybean oil market.Global Surge in Soybean Oil Demand Driven by Health Trends and Biofuel PoliciesThe soybean oil market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by increasing consumer preference for plant-based, heart-healthy oils and supportive biofuel policies. In India, for instance, refiners are favoring soybean oil over palm oil, leading to a 36.8% rise in soybean oil imports to 503,240 tons, the highest since July 2023. This shift reflects a broader trend towards healthier cooking oils. Simultaneously, in the United States, over half of the soybean oil produced is now directed towards biofuel production, marking a record 15.5 billion pounds for the 2025/26 marketing year. This surge is attributed to federal policies such as raised biofuel blending mandates and incentives for domestic biofuel development. These developments underscore the dual demand for soybean oil in both the food industry and renewable energy sectors, positioning it as a key player in the global oil market.Diverse Segments Fueling Soybean Oil Market ExpansionThe soybean oil market is segmented by type, source, and application, reflecting the versatility and wide-ranging demand for this commodity. Refined soybean oil continues to dominate theedible oil segment, accounting for approximately 70% of total consumption in 2024. This preference is driven by its light flavor, high smoke point, and widespread use in cooking and food processing industries. Crude soybean oil, meanwhile, remains integral for industrial applications and biodiesel production, representing about 14% of the market share. This segment benefits from cost advantages in industrial applications where refined characteristics are not required and direct processing from crude oil provides economic benefits.By source, conventional soybean oil accounts for the majority of production; however, growing consumer awareness about sustainability and health has accelerated demand for organic and non-GMO soybean oil. In 2025, soybean oil holds the largest product segment share in the non-GMO oil market at 34.7%. Applications across the food industry, including bakery, confectionery, and packaged foods, are expanding rapidly, driven by the preference for plant-based oils. Simultaneously, the biofuel sector continues to absorb a significant portion of soybean oil output. In the United States, soybean oil consumption for biodiesel production reached a record 15.5 billion pounds in the 2025/26 marketing year, up 26.5% from the previous year.Regional Insights Driving Soybean Oil Market ExpansionRegional dynamics are shaping the growth and consumption of the soybean oil market worldwide. North America remains a major hub, with the United States accounting for over 35% of the region’s soybean oil production. Approximately 15.5 billion pounds of soybean oil were consumed for biodiesel production in 2025, reflecting the influence of renewable fuel policies on regional demand.In Asia-Pacific, rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes are driving edible oil consumption. India's soybean oil imports surged by 36.8% to 503,240 tons in recent months, reflecting strong domestic demand for healthier cooking oils compared to palm oil alternatives Europe is seeing increasing adoption of organic and non-GMO soybean oils, with Germany and France reporting year-on-year retail growth of 12% in 2025. Meanwhile, Latin America, led by Brazil and Argentina, continues to be a critical production and export hub, with Argentina contributing nearly 22% of global soybean oil exports in 2024. Recent Developments in Soyabean Oil Market India's Surge in Soybean Oil Imports: In September 2025, India experienced a significant increase in soybean oil imports, rising by 36.8% to 503,240 tons—the highest since July 2022. This surge was driven by refiners favoring cheaper soybean oil over palm oil, which saw imports drop to a four-month low of 829,017 tons during the same period.China's Record Soybean Imports Amid Trade Shifts:China's soybean imports reached 12.87 million metric tons in September 2025, marking a 13.19% year-over-year increase and the second-highest monthly level on record. This growth was fueled by strong purchases from South America, especially from Argentina during its tax holiday, and ongoing reduced trade with the U.S.Emerging Trends in Soyabean Oil MarketSurge in Soybean Oil Imports in India: India experienced a significant increase in soybean oil imports, rising by 36.8% to 503,240 tons—the highest level since July 2022. This surge was driven by refiners favoring cheaper soybean oil over palm oil, which saw imports drop to a four-month low of 829,017 tons during the same period. Record Soybean Imports by China Amid Trade Shifts: China's soybean imports reached 12.87 million metric tons, marking a 13.19% year-over-year increase and the second-highest monthly level on record. This growth was fueled by strong purchases from South America, especially from Argentina during its tax holiday, and ongoing reduced trade with the U.S Key Players Driving Soybean Oil Market Growth The global soybean oil market is dominated by several major players who influence production, distribution, and pricing strategies. In the United States, Cargill Inc., Bunge Limited, and Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) are leading companies actively shaping the market. Cargill Inc. accounts for a significant share of U.S. soybean oil production, leveraging its integrated supply chain to meet growing domestic and export demand.Bunge Limited, following strategic expansions and mergers, has strengthened its global soybean oil processing and distribution capabilities. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) maintains a robust presence, with infrastructure that enables it to process millions of tons of soybeans annually and supply refined oil to both food and biodiesel industries.Production statistics highlight the scale of these operations: the United States processed over 1.2 billion bushels of soybeans in 2025, generating approximately 16 billion pounds of soybean oil. In Brazil and Argentina, leading exporters, soybean oil production reached 8.2 million tons and 7.5 million tons respectively, collectively accounting for nearly 45% of global exports.These companies are increasingly focusing on sustainable production, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to maintain competitiveness. Initiatives such as organic soybean oil production, eco-friendly packaging, and investments in biofuel applications are key strategies driving their growth and reinforcing their market positions.Key Players of Soyabean Oil MarketNorth AmericaArcher Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (USA)Bunge Limited (USA)Cargill, Incorporated (USA)Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. (Netherlands)SunOpta, Inc. (Canada)Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)CHS Inc. (USA)ACH Food Companies (USA)IB Group (USA)Liberty Oil Mills Limited (India)EuropeUnilever plc (UK)Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. (Netherlands)FUJI OIL (Japan)Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)Olam Agri Holdings Pte Ltd. (Singapore)Asia-PacificWilmar International Limited (Singapore)DuPont (USA)Patanjali Foods (India)Emami Agrotech Limited (India)Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. (India)Marico Limited (India)Vimal Oil & Foods Ltd. (India)Ekologie Forte Pvt. Ltd. (India)Middle East & AfricaOlam Agri Holdings Pte Ltd. (Singapore)Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)South AmericaAMAGGI Group (Brazil)Aceitera General Deheza (Argentina)Adani Wilmar Limited (India)Olam Agri Holdings Pte Ltd. (Singapore)Analyst Recommendation:Industry analysts recommend that stakeholders focus on diversifying product portfolios, emphasizing organic and non-GMO soybean oils, and investing in sustainable production technologies. Expanding into emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, while strengthening biofuel applications, can enhance growth opportunities. Companies should also leverage strategic partnerships and innovation in processing techniques to remain competitive and capitalize on the rising global demand for heart-healthy, plant-based oils. FAQs: Soybean Oil Market Q1: What is the Soybean Oil Market Size? The global soybean oil market is expanding rapidly due to increasing demand in food processing, biofuel production, and industrial applications. Q2: Which region dominates the Soybean Oil Market? North America and Asia-Pacific are the leading regions, with the U.S., India, and China contributing significantly to production and consumption. Q3: What are the key trends in the Soybean Oil Industry? Trends include rising adoption of organic and non-GMO soybean oil, increasing use in biodiesel, and growing consumer preference for heart-healthy plant-based oils. Q4: Who are the major Soybean Oil Manufacturers? Key players include Cargill Inc., Bunge Limited, and Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), focusing on sustainable production and innovation. Q5: What drives Soybean Oil Market Growth? Growth is driven by health-conscious consumption, biofuel policies, technological advancements in processing, and regional demand fluctuations. About Us : Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others. Contact Us : MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD. 2nd Floor, Navale IT park Phase 3, Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India. +91 9607365656 sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

