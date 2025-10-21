DHS Law Enforcement Arrests Gang Members, Pedophiles, Drug Traffickers as Part of President Trump’s Effort to Crack Down on Violent Crime and Make Memphis Safe Again

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced some of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests of some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in the Memphis, Tennessee area, including gang members, pedophiles, rapists, domestic abusers, and drug traffickers. The Department of Justice has been the lead agency in making Memphis safe again.

“Memphis has suffered from historic levels of violent crime including a murder rate that is four times higher than Mexico City. No American should be afraid to walk down the streets in their own neighborhoods,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “In Memphis, DHS law enforcement is working hand in glove with Attorney General Bondi to enhance public safety, fight crime, and provide much-needed support to our law enforcement partners at the local, state, and federal level .The Trump administration WILL make America safe again.”

Some of the worst of the worst arrested in Memphis, Tennessee include:

Luis Alfredo Maldonado-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras arrested for the sex offense of fondling a child.

Jose Eduardo Mena Perez, a criminal illegal alien and a Sureno 13 gang member from Mexico convicted of burglary, destroying evidence, unlawful carrying possession of weapon, and arrested for larceny, possession of narcotic equipment, assault, and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Jose Eduardo Mena Perez, a criminal illegal alien and a Sureno 13 gang member from Mexico convicted of burglary, destroying evidence, unlawful carrying possession of weapon, and arrested for larceny, possession of narcotic equipment, assault, and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Luis Alberto Cordova Bandala, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico arrested for domestic violence, aggravated assault of a police officer, and resisting a law enforcement officer.

Henry Rafeal Oseguera-Gonzales, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon and arrested for domestic violence.

Jardi Caal Requena, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala arrested for domestic violence and for making a physical threat.

Michael Hugo Garcia Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with multiple convictions of burglary, driving under the influence of liquor, and arrested for sex assault.

Miguel Angel Azamar Ortega, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and an arrest for burglary.

Simeon Sosa-Camargo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who has been convicted of smuggling aliens into the U.S.

Miguel Torres, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico arrested for selling synthetic narcotics, vehicle theft, traffic offense and drug possession.

Miguel Torres, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico arrested for selling synthetic narcotics, vehicle theft, traffic offense and drug possession.