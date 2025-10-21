American Society of Nuclear Cardiology Launches Research Awards Program

American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC)

Society Will Award $125,000 in Funding for Innovative Science

These awards signal ASNC’s deep commitment to supporting innovative new science as well as how firmly we believe in the ability of our community to shape the next era of discovery.” — ASNC President Panithaya Chareonthaitawee, MD, MASNC

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC) is now accepting applications for three new research grants established to accelerate scientific advancements while supporting the careers of nuclear cardiology professionals with innovative ideas. The 2026 awards include one ASNC Discover Grant of $75,000 and two ASNC Clinical Research Grants of $25,000 each.

The three awards form the foundation of the new ASNC Research Awards Program, which the Society created to provide nuclear cardiologists, scientists, and technologists with “new opportunities to move ideas from concept to data and from data to impact, all while reinforcing the collaborative culture that defines ASNC,” says ASNC President Panithaya Chareonthaitawee, MD, MASNC. “These awards signal ASNC’s deep commitment to supporting innovative new science as well as how firmly we believe in the ability of our community to shape the next era of discovery.”

The ASNC Discover Grant will support a mature, high-impact project with potential to transform aspects of nuclear cardiology practice or open new scientific directions.

The ASNC Clinical Research Grants will fund investigations by fellows-in-training, early-career researchers, and technologists whose projects will generate preliminary data, encourage collaboration, and lay the groundwork for larger funding opportunities.

The deadline to submit research proposals is Monday, Dec. 15. Award announcements will be made in February 2026. Awardees will be encouraged to present status updates on their research at ASNC’s 2026 and 2027 Annual Scientific Sessions.

About ASNC

The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology is the international home for nuclear cardiology and the largest professional society devoted exclusively to the field. ASNC’s membership includes more than 5,700 nuclear cardiology professionals from around the world. Founded in 1993, ASNC’s mission is to improve cardiovascular outcomes through image-guided patient management. ASNC establishes standards for excellence in cardiovascular imaging through the development of clinical guidelines, professional medical education, advocacy, and research. ASNC’s official publication is the Journal of Nuclear Cardiology. Learn more at http://www.asnc.org.

