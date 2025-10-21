Everyday Cocktail Founder Atanas Atanasov Reaches 1.7 Million Followers and Expands Brand With New Cocktail Book

Everyday Cocktail founder Atanas Atanasov and his wife Pepa share their passion for mixology, bringing vibrant, easy-to-make cocktails to homes around the world.

NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everyday Cocktail , the rapidly growing online mixology brand founded by Atanas Atanasov, has officially surpassed 1.7 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. What began as a passion for creating colorful and approachable cocktail videos has turned into one of the internet’s fastest-rising bar communities, inspiring millions of viewers to shake, mix, and enjoy professional-quality drinks at home.With over 500 easy-to-follow cocktail recipes shared through engaging short-form videos, Everyday Cocktail has become a trusted name for both beginners and seasoned bartenders. Atanas’s friendly personality and creative presentation style have made him a recognizable figure in the modern mixology space, blending entertainment with education.“My goal has always been to make bartending simple and fun for everyone,” said Atanas Atanasov, founder of Everyday Cocktail. “I wanted to show people that you don’t need a fancy bar setup to make amazing drinks, just passion and good ingredients.”The brand’s growing influence has led to the launch of several new ventures, including the Everyday Cocktail Book, a comprehensive collection of 246 curated recipes loved by over 1.5 million fans. The eBook features everything from classic Margaritas and Mojitos to creative seasonal cocktails, all written in an easy-to-read, bartender-approved format.In addition to digital products, Atanas has expanded Everyday Cocktail into Amazon’s barware market, offering professional-grade tools like cocktail shakers and smoker kits under the brand’s own name. These products reflect the same philosophy that made his videos viral, high quality, beginner-friendly, and stylishly designed for home use.Atanas’s success story demonstrates how authenticity and consistency can turn a creator’s hobby into a global brand. Everyday Cocktail now stands as both an educational platform and a lifestyle brand representing creativity, good taste, and community.“This is just the beginning,” Atanasov added. “Everyday Cocktail will continue growing through new recipes, collaborations, and tools that help people enjoy the art of mixology.”

