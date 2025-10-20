Creating Jobs in Elk County: Shapiro Administration Secures Nearly $4.7 Million Investment from Nichols Portland, Inc. to Expand Operations, Create 42 New Jobs

The Commonwealth is investing nearly $1 million in the expansion project, which has the powdered metals manufacturer moving into a larger facility at the St. Marys Industrial Airport Park. Growing Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry is a key focus of Governor Josh Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy for the Commonwealth. Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have competed for and won over $25.6 billion in private sector investments since taking office ― creating more than 12,500 new jobs and driving economic growth across Pennsylvania.

St. Marys, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a nearly $4.7 million investment from metal forming technology company Nichols Portland, Inc. (NPI) to help expand its manufacturing operations in Elk County — a project that will create 42 new jobs and retain 285 existing positions.

NPI has moved from its MIM – Ridgway location into a larger technology hub and business showcase at 286 Piper Road in the St. Marys Industrial Airport Park, agreeing to a ten-year lease. This facility also serves as the company’s corporate headquarters, supporting six manufacturing locations — three of which are located in Pennsylvania — and a global customer base.

“Nichols Portland’s decision to expand here in Pennsylvania will create new opportunities for Pennsylvanians throughout Elk County and strengthen our manufacturing sector — and it’s another sign that we’re delivering real results on economic growth,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration is focused on building a skilled workforce, cutting red tape, and making the kinds of smart, strategic investments that help businesses grow and succeed here in the Commonwealth. We’re going to keep working to attract and retain companies that create good jobs and drive long-term growth in our communities.”

NPI received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that includes a $300,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $76,000 WEDnetPA grant to train their workers. The company is also encouraged to apply for the Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program, which could provide additional tax savings.

The City of St. Marys also received a $614,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites Program (PA SITES) to support this project. These funds will be used to increase gas pressure and expand electric supply at the St. Mary’s Industrial Airport Park, where NPI has expanded their operations.

The St. Marys region is often referred to as the “powdered metal capital of the world” due to the region’s significant role in the development of the technology and infrastructure base to supply the global market. In 2022, DCED awarded a $200,000 Manufacturing Training to Career grant to St. Marys Area School District to help prepare students for high-demand manufacturing careers.

“Governor Shapiro understands that we must invest to support economic growth, and NPI’s expansion is a great example of the real opportunity that comes from these investments,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Our investment in the City of St. Marys through Governor Shapiro’s PA SITES program is supporting this project, directly creating 42 new jobs while also strengthening Elk County’s thriving powdered metal manufacturing sector. We will continue making investments in rural Pennsylvania to ensure communities like Elk County have every opportunity for good, family-sustaining jobs and economic growth.”

NPI also received assistance through Pennsylvania’s Office of Transformation and Opportunity (OTO) on the project. The OTO was created by Governor Shapiro in 2023 to help improve the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification (PLC) processes.

NPI is an innovative manufacturing company that leverages advanced technology to deliver solutions for its global partners. The company produces powder metal components using conventional powder metallurgy (PM), metal injection molding (MIM), and metal additive 3D printing technologies, as well as mechanical and smart pumps and specialty valves serving the automotive, off-highway, and other diversified industries.

“We are excited to expand in Elk County, leveraging the expertise and solid workforce that has been the foundation of growth across the entire powder metal industry,” said Thomas Houck, President and CEO of Nichols Portland, Inc. “With a focus on innovation and technology, we look forward to building NPI’s future in Pennsylvania and beyond to support our global customer base. I would like to recognize our tremendous local partners and contractors who have completed the necessary infrastructure improvements to bring our vision and strategy to a reality.”

“North Central is proud to have played a coordinating role in supporting NPI’s expansion into the St. Marys Industrial Park,” said Jim Chorney, Executive Director, North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning Commission. “Through the North Central Partnership for Regional Economic Performance and in close collaboration with BusinessPA, we convened key resource partners, aligned state and local support, and helped ensure a smooth and streamlined strategic process.”

“On behalf of the City of St. Marys, I would like to express our deepest gratitude to the Shapiro Administration and Nichols Portland Inc. for their substantial investment in our community through the expansion of their manufacturing division,” said Joe Fleming, City Manager, City of St. Marys. “We are particularly thankful for the dedication and support of DCED and for the opportunity provided by the PA SITES Grant Program, which was crucial in enabling this expansion. This initiative not only strengthens one of our local employers but also enhances the overall appeal of the St. Marys Airport Industrial Park, positioning it as a prime destination for future business investment and growth.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Across Pennsylvania, manufacturers are expanding and creating jobs — from B. Braun in the Lehigh Valley to Joseph Machine Company in York County. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, according to a new report from Axios on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. This latest recognition builds on growing evidence that Pennsylvania’s economy is strong, competitive, and on the rise. Recently, Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

Since taking office, the Governor has made Pennsylvania more competitive by:

Launching the Commonwealth’s first economic development strategy in nearly two decades

in nearly two decades Cutting red tape and streamlining permitting and licensing

Making strategic investments that have attracted over $25.6 billion in private-sector investment, created more than 12,500 good-paying jobs, and expanded opportunity across the Commonwealth

That includes the largest private-sector investment in Pennsylvania history — Amazon’s initial $20 billion investment to build new AI and cloud computing campuses, creating thousands of high-tech and construction jobs.

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur economic development through historic investments in site development, main streets, small businesses, and workforce development, while speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for new and expanded investments to advance the Economic Development Strategy and boost Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in Brief, or visit Governor Shapiro’s Budget website to learn more.

