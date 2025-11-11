Melt-to-Make™ Expands Worldwide, Bringing Patented Gummy Technology and Clean Manufacturing Solutions to Global Markets

Sarah McLaughlin, Co-Founder, Vice President, and Dietitian. Melt-to-Make® offers pectin, gelatin, reduced sugar, and hybrid formulations that give manufacturers precise control over texture, clarity, and finish. The mix is pre-flavored and pre-colored, allowing manufacturers to efficiently heat and infuse active ingredients without the extensive preparation and error-prone steps traditional methods require.

NORTHAMPTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melt-to-Make™, a B2B food technology company transforming gummy manufacturing, has expanded worldwide with its patented gummy base system now available to producers across North America, Australia, and beyond.Designed to remove the barriers that slow down large-scale gummy production, Melt-to-Make’s patented technology centers on its bulk pectin gummy base, a shelf-stable, semi-finished product designed to be turned into finished gummies and granted patent protection in 2025. The mix is pre-flavored and pre-colored, allowing manufacturers to efficiently heat and infuse active ingredients without the extensive preparation and error-prone steps traditional methods require.Melt-to-Make offers pectin, gelatin, reduced sugar, and hybrid formulations that give manufacturers precise control over texture, clarity, and finish. The approach reduces formulation errors, minimizes waste, and ensures a consistent, professional result every time. Along with those options they offer a sugar-free option, making their gummy bases truly versatile.“At Melt-to-Make, our patented gummy technology helps companies manufacture faster and more consistently,” said Sarah McLaughlin, Co-Founder, Vice President, and Dietitian. “We’re excited to make our clean ingredient, ready-to-use bases available internationally and celebrate the continued innovation happening in food science.”Drawing on her background in nutrition, McLaughlin has led the company’s commitment to clean, reliable formulations that take the guesswork out of production. The result is a simplified, science-driven process that enables manufacturers from startup confectioners to global supplement brands to scale efficiently while maintaining ingredient transparency and quality.Melt-to-Make’s pre-formulated bases arrive only requiring the addition of active ingredients. With sugar-free pectin and all-natural gelatin options, the company empowers producers to meet rising global demand for low-sugar, functional, and clean-label gummies.Testimonials from manufacturers illustrate the difference:“Material that’s very easy to work with, superior to other gelatin or pectin I have purchased. The staff provides excellent customer service.” said Margo B. of Enterprise, Ala.“This mix is great to work with! Adding flavor is a breeze and the texture is amazing,” said Jason E. of Portland, Ore.Now serving customers around the world, Melt-to-Make provides technical guidance, formulation calculators, and product support through its website, https://melt-to-make.com About Melt-to-Make™Founded in 2018 in Northampton, Massachusetts, by Sarah McLaughlin, Jake Goodyear and Tim Van Epps, Melt-to-Make™ specializes in producing innovative, patent-pending gummy bases designed to simplify large-batch gummy manufacturing. By offering professionally formulated gelatin and pectin bases that are 90% complete, the company enables manufacturers to produce gummies faster, easier, and with greater consistency. Melt-to-Make™ is committed to using all-natural ingredients and colors, ensuring a superior product that meets diverse consumer preferences, including vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO options. Serving over 1,000 B2B customers across the U.S. and in 15 countries, Melt-to-Make™ provides comprehensive support, including equipment lists, training videos, custom formulations, and on-site technical assistance, empowering businesses to focus on innovation and growth. For more information, visit www.melt-to-make.com or contact 1-800-241-0341.​

