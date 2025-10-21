American Heart Association Urges Communities to Implement Life-Saving Cardiac Emergency Response Plans (CERP)
Cardiac arrest can strike anyone, anywhere, and every second counts. A well-designed CERP ensures that a location is ready to act immediately and effectively when a cardiac emergency occurs.
Waiting until a life-threatening emergency happens is too late to start planning. A robust Cardiac Emergency Response Plan is the playbook for saving a life. It turns bystanders into immediate responders, ensuring that someone knows how to call 911, start CPR, and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) within the critical first minutes. This preparation is the difference between life and death.
To access free resources, guides, and templates for building a Cardiac Emergency Response Plan for your school, workplace, or community, please visit https://heart.org/CERP.
