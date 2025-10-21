Infotel Announces Gold Sponsorship at IDUG EMEA, Featuring Its Latest Release of Leading Solution for IBM® Db2®, DB/IQ

Infotel Software infotel-software.com

Infotel’s latest release of DB/IQ, version 7.02, features additional functions for improved Db2 optimization and added stability.

IDUG EMEA is an integral component for continuing education on Db2 and we’re happy to help the organization perpetuate this learning both here in Europe and also in the United States at IDUG NA.” — Arnaud Siminski, Software Division Director

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infotel, a leading global software vendor and IT consultancy specializing in data management and mainframe solutions, today announced its gold sponsorship of the IDUG EMEA technology conference taking place in Dusseldorf, Germany, slated for October 26, through October 30, 2025. IDUG EMEA is Europe’s premier IBM Db2 technology conference featuring a custom Solution Center, plus pre- and post-conference workshops with hands-on labs. The conference also features various certification and badging opportunities for DBAs and other users of IBM’s flagship relational database product, Db2.Infotel’s account and support teams will be hosting customers and partners in its booth located in the Solution Center, holding demos for its products IDBA, the DB/IQ Suite and InfoUnload for Db2. Infotel will also be holding a raffle for two copies of Craig S. Mullins’ book, “A Guide to Db2 Performance for Application Developers,” which focuses on “designing performance into application programs from the very beginning.”“Infotel is honored once again to sponsor IDUG EMEA and visit with our core customer base and regional partners located in Europe,” said Infotel’s Software Division Director Arnaud Siminski. “We believe IDUG EMEA is an integral component for continuing education on Db2 and we’re happy to help the organization perpetuate this learning both here in Europe and also in the United States at IDUG NA.”In the Solutions Center at IDUG EMEA Infotel will showcasing its latest release for Db2 optimization, DB/IQ, version 7.02. This latest release of DB/IQ features the following enhancements:• New rules for wider range of control with objects and statements in a package• New rules to help improve Db2 query optimization• New rules to help improve optimization for REORGs and REBINDs• Import/export capability to extend a set of rules across Db2 subsystems• More visibility into Db2 dynamic cache provides more stability for dynamic SQL plans• A new REST API is now standard in DB/IQ QA version 7.02 via webservice, available for LUW and USSGeneral Availability: DB/IQ version 7.02 is scheduled to be GA in November of 2025. Current DB/IQ customers can download this latest version from within the Technical Support Portal of Infotel’s web site at https://infotel-software.com Additionally, at IDUG EMEA, Infotel will provide overviews of its complementary Db2 products, iDBA Online and InfoUnload.• iDBA-Online leverages machine learning to automate databases maintenance, including backups, updating statistics and reorganizing Db2 tables and indexes.• InfoUnload enables efficient unloading of Db2 data while reducing CPU consumption and I/O data transfer.The Dusseldorf IDUG EMEA event will kick-off on Monday, October 27, with a keynote titled, “Db2 Meets AI Agents: Your Database’s New Digital Workforce,” and will feature speakers - Haakon Roberts, Director, Db2 for z/OS & Tools, Distinguished Engineer, and CTO, IBM z Data & AI, and Martin Oberhofer, IBM Vice President and Distinguished Engineer, Data Core Products.For more information about Infotel’s presence at IDUG EMEA 2025 or to schedule a meeting at the conference in Dusseldorf, please contact Software Division Account Manager Mathieu Goffart, at mathieu.goffart@infotel.com.About IDUGThe International Db2 Users Group (IDUG) is an independent, not-for-profit, user-run organization whose mission is to support and strengthen the information services community by providing the highest quality education and services designed to promote the effective utilization of Db2.IDUG EMEA and NA (North America) conferences are the premier learning events for Db2 professionals, drawing database administrators, developers and IT leaders from around the world. Infotel’s participation underscores its strategic focus on enabling digital transformation in the mainframe space through high-performance automation and intelligent data solutions.About InfotelA European player in the digital transformation of businesses, the Infotel group has been a primary contact for IT departments and European Key Accounts for nearly 45 years. Infotel provides these clients with acknowledged expertise in the management and evolution of their IT assets. It also advises innovative businesses and services integrating digital technologies as well as Big Data and mobile expertise. Infotel develops its know-how in the Banking, Insurance, Retirement, Industry and Transport sectors based on innovation and R&D.With a workforce exceeding 3,100, the Group, listed on Euronext Paris, generated a revenue of $294.8 million in 2024 and is growing steadily year over year. As a software publisher, Infotel also deploys a range of products for large servers in Europe, the USA and the rest of the world. More info at https://infotel-software.com

