DORRS Data Announces Major Upgrade to Its Unified Registry for Private Markets, Digital Assets, and Real-World Assets

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DORRS Data LLC today announced a major upgrade to its Security Registry and Data Platform, the industry’s first Financial Instrument Information Processor (FIIP) designed to standardize, verify, and monetize data for private securities, digital assets, and real-world assets (RWAs) Built to bridge traditional and decentralized markets, DORRS (Decentralized Order Reporting Registry System) provides a unified infrastructure for data transparency and interoperability across trading venues, tokenization platforms, and market participants.A Unified Registry for the Digital Asset Era The DORRS Security Registry establishes a single source of truth for off-chain and on-chain asset data. Each instrument is assigned a Digital Security Identifier Number (DSIN)—a unique, permanent identifier that remains consistent through name changes, corporate actions, and tokenized representations.The registry maintains a comprehensive suite of institutional-grade data, including:• Asset Profiles: Custodian and transfer agent details, corporate structure, and regulatory filings.• Comprehensive Market Data: Real-time last sale (price, size, timestamp), best bid/ask quotes, and full depth of book (DOB), including active orders and indications of interest (IOIs).Enhanced AI Verification and Blockchain Integration DORRS combines AI-enhanced data collection with blockchain-powered oracles to ensure accuracy, transparency, and traceability.• AI-Powered Verification: Automated data aggregation verifies and standardizes private security and digital asset data, ensuring high-quality, tamper-proof reporting.• Blockchain Oracles: DORRS operates an on-chain data feed that distributes market data and maintains synchronized records across major blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Chainlink.This hybrid architecture enables seamless interoperability between traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems—a crucial step toward the institutional adoption of tokenized securities and RWAs.Multi-Chain Framework for On-Chain Data Capture DORRS is actively expanding its blockchain-agnostic integration framework to automate the collection of digital security information. By using an asset's unique smart contract address, the platform directly scans and captures essential on-chain data. This information is used to build the security registry's asset profile and capture a complete, transparent record of all transactional data. The on-chain data integrates seamlessly with off-chain data from regulated issuance platforms and ATSs.A Revenue Model That Rewards Transparency Under its disruptive revenue-sharing model, data subscription revenue is distributed back to contributing members.• Data Contributors: Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs), market makers, and issuers can self-publish pricing and liquidity data.• Data Subscribers: Investors, data vendors, and platforms can access real-time market data via a unified API or web portal.Membership is free for participating contributors, fostering a scalable ecosystem that rewards transparency while unifying fragmented private markets.An Invitation to Market Participants DORRS is open to companies, venues, and data providers across the digital asset and private securities sectors. Firms can register to contribute data directly to the DORRS Security Registry or access its enhanced live feeds as subscribers.“Data fragmentation and a lack of standardization have been a bottleneck for too long,” said Manny Alicandro, CEO and General Counsel at DORRS Data. “With this major upgrade, we are reinforcing the critical infrastructure needed to unlock liquidity and transparency. We are strengthening a collaborative ecosystem where all participants benefit from shared, high-quality, and now even more accessible, information.”About DORRS Data LLC DORRS Data LLC is a Wyoming-based financial technology company building decentralized infrastructure for the future of market data. Its flagship product, the DORRS Security Registry, integrates AI-powered analytics and blockchain verification to unify and standardize data for private securities, digital assets, and real-world assets (RWA). By assigning a unique Digital Security Identifier Number (DSIN) to each instrument, DORRS creates a single source of truth, fostering transparency and interoperability between traditional and decentralized financial markets.

