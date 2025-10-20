Province Celebrates Opening of the Permanent Ballistics Laboratory

CANADA, October 20 - Released on October 20, 2025

Today, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. and Saskatchewan Firearms Office (SFO) Commissioner Robert Freberg officially opened the permanent location of the Saskatchewan Ballistics Laboratory, strengthening firearms-related criminal investigations across the province.

Nearly $3.35 million was invested by the Government of Saskatchewan on the development of the Ballistics Lab. The permanent lab will house additional testing equipment and will eventually conduct firearms testing for all law enforcement agencies in the province.

The lab is equipped with advanced technology to support firearms investigations, including a MILO Range for controlled testing, a water tank and cotton box to safely capture bullets and casings, a comparison microscope and BrassTrax technology for detailed analysis, and a Laboratory Information Management System to securely manage case data and results.

"The Saskatchewan Ballistics Lab has been a turning point in how crimes involving firearms are investigated in our province, providing over 900 firearm examinations and services since commencing operations," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "With the opening of a permanent lab, our government is committed to providing law enforcement with the tools and expertise they need to secure and protect Saskatchewan families and communities."

The province opened the temporary location for the Ballistics Lab in 2024 at the Saskatoon Police Service headquarters. The interim lab provided early investigative support and laid the foundation for today's permanent site. Since the opening of the temporary lab, wait times for firearms testing have dropped from months to a matter of days.

"We are grateful to the Saskatoon Police Service for hosting the temporary lab and supporting this important work as we constructed the permanent facility," SFO Commissioner Robert Freberg said. "With the opening of the Ballistics Lab, we look forward to continuing our work of supporting investigations, building partnerships and advocating for lawful firearms owners."

"We are proud to have moved the Saskatchewan Ballistics Lab from a temporary location to a permanent site," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "This new space will enhance our capacity to support firearms-related criminal investigations across the province."

The grand opening event brought together representatives from the Saskatchewan RCMP and municipal police services. The SFO continues to work with these agencies and international law enforcement partners, including the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to share intelligence and trace firearms to address public safety concerns, such as firearms smuggling, which are often responsible for the majority of crimes involving firearms in Saskatchewan and Canada.

-30-

