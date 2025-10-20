Opening of the Second Session of the Thirtieth Legislature

CANADA, October 20 - Released on October 20, 2025

Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan Bernadette McIntyre will formally open the Second Session of the Thirtieth Legislature with the Speech from the Throne on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in the Assembly Chamber of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

"This will be my first opportunity since being installed on January 31st to participate in an opening of a Legislative Session," McIntyre said. "Reading the Speech from the Throne is a significant responsibility and great privilege as His Majesty's provincial representative. I look forward to this special occasion, which celebrates our heritage and the customs inherent to our form of government - a constitutional monarchy with a parliamentary democracy."

The public is invited to observe the outdoor ceremony, which begins at 1:20 p.m. in front of the Legislative Building at 2405 Legislative Drive. The Lieutenant Governor will be greeted by the Premier Scott Moe who will lead traditional opening day of session ceremonies.

"It is an honour to stand alongside my colleagues and the Lieutenant Governor as we begin a new session," Moe said. "This session our government will continue working to ensure Saskatchewan's economy is strong, our communities are safe, and our future is secure."

The opening of the Legislative Assembly has taken place to mark each session since 1906, when representatives of the Legislature, the Executive, and the Judiciary first gathered to hear Lieutenant Governor Amédée Forget acknowledge expressions of welcome into the Canadian Federation from Ottawa and the other provincial Legislatures.

