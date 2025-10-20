Upgrades at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 120 in Nipawin Highlight Benefits of Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program

CANADA, October 21 - Released on October 20, 2025

Today, Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross and Carrot River Valley MLA Terri Bromm, joined representatives from Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command and local Legion members to tour the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 120 in Nipawin and view improvements funded through the Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program.

Introduced in 2019-20, the program provides grants for repairs and upgrades, special events, operations, programs and activities to engage communities and advance the work of veterans' service organizations throughout the province.

"Legion Branch 120 is one of many invaluable organizations in our province doing important work to take care of our veterans and honour our local histories," Ross said. "These veterans service clubs work tirelessly on behalf of veterans who have faithfully served our province and country. Our government is proud to continue investing $1.5 million annually into a program that helps enrich our communities and our province."

Since the program's inception, more than $7.4 million has been granted to 460 successful applicants in more than 115 different communities across the province. For 2025-26, grants up to $30,000 were provided to 67 Legion branches, ANAVETS units, and other registered, non-profit veterans organizations in the province.

Minister Ross was joined in Nipawin by representatives from Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command to see first-hand the improvements that were funded through the program.

"The Veterans Service Club grant is more than financial support - it is a powerful affirmation of the value our clubs bring to their communities," Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command President Roberta Taylor said. "These funds help us maintain safe, welcoming spaces where veterans can connect, heal, and support their own community. They also allow us to strengthen our role as local hubs, supporting events, fostering intergenerational connections, and offering a place where everyone feels they belong. We are deeply grateful for this investment in the wellbeing of our veterans and the vitality of our communities."

This year, the Nipawin Legion Branch received $27,500 to install a new furnace, an on-demand water heater, painting and repairing and refurbishing flooring in their hall. In previous years, the branch also received funding for kitchen and washroom upgrades and upgrading the flooring in the lounge and a new alarm system. Since 2019-20, branch 120 has received a total of $95,572 in funding through the program.

"This program has benefited our branch by assisting us with upgrades and building upkeep that would have been difficult to do without this funding," Nipawin Legion Branch 120 President David Propp said. "Thank you to Saskatchewan Command, ANAVETS and the Saskatchewan government for putting together this vital program."

The program is delivered collaboratively by the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command, the Saskatchewan ANAVETS and the Government of Saskatchewan.

More information about the program, guidelines, applications and eligibility are available through the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command.

