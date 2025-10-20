Governor Abbott Names Chair, Appoints Four To Commission On Jail Standards

TEXAS, October 20 - October 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott named Kelly Rowe as chair of the Commission on Jail Standards. Additionally, the Governor appointed Joe Fauth and Richard Kirkpatrick for terms set to expire on January 31, 2031 and January 31, 2027, respectively, and reappointed Patricia M. Anthony and Monica McBride for terms set to expire on January 31, 2031. The Commission establishes standards for the care and treatment of county prisoners, construction, maintenance, and operation of county jails.

Kelly Rowe of Lubbock is the Lubbock County Sheriff and has over 32 years of law enforcement service. He is the past president of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas (SAT), past president of the Texas Jail Association, and chairman of TEEX Criminal Justice Academy Advisory Board. Additionally, he is a board manager of the 911 Emergency Communication District and a member of the American Jail Association, Texas Jail Association, National Sheriff’s Association, and the StarCare Board. Sheriff Rowe attended the New Mexico Military Institute before serving and being honorably discharged from both the United States Army, then the Texas Army National Guard. He then received his peace officer training from the Permian Basin Law Enforcement Academy.

Joe Fauth of Plantersville is the Grimes County Judge. He is the vice chairman of Counseling Creations, board member at large for the National Association of Regional Councils, and past chairman of the Brazos Valley Council of Governments.

Richard Kirkpatrick of Kingsville is the sheriff of Kleberg County. He has 19 years of criminal law enforcement service, previously working as a special agent with the Kingsville Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force, and as a canine handler. He is a certified criminal interdiction instructor for the Drug Interdiction Assistance Program, El Paso Intelligence Center and other local training units. Additionally, he was involved in the development of the first fiber optic tire inspection scope and conducted trainings for the United Nations. He is a member of the SAT, an Eagle Scout, and has volunteered as a mentor with the Boy Scouts of America. Kirkpatrick received a degree in Law Enforcement from Del Mar College.

Patricia M. Anthony of Garland is a customer service agent for Envoy Air, Inc. She retired from the United States Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons after 25 years of service. She is a life member of Women in Federal Law Enforcement and former chair of the Taxpayer Communications Project Committee for the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel and a past state coordinator of the Southwest Region for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Previously, she served on the board of the Kiwanis Club of Garland and as a member of Bank of America’s Advisory Panel. Additionally, her volunteer experience includes serving on the Charter Review Committee for the City of Garland, Citizen’s Oral Interview and Training Advisory Board for Garland’s Police Department, North Central Texas Council of Government’s Criminal Justice Policy Development Committee, and Leadership Garland’s Alumni Association. Anthony received an associate degree in Police Science from El Centro College, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from The University of Texas at Tyler, and a Master of Science in Counseling and Guidance from Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Monica McBride of Alpine is the owner of McBride Guide Service, Faro Moro Eco Research, and Estrella Sola Cattle Co. She is a member of the Texas Association of Realtors and a board member of the Big Bend Shooting Foundation. McBride received a dual Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Spanish from Sul Ross State University.