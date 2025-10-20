Zotter Chocolates' release of the new chocolate flavor 'Brains & Eggs' sparks controversy in the United States

New Flavors Fall 2025 Season The New Brains and Eggs Chocolate Zotter Chocolates Logo

Zotter Chocolates, known for its fearless take on flavor innovation, announces its latest chocolate lineup - headlined by the groundbreaking “Brains & Eggs”.

I’ve admired Zotter’s bold flavors for 25+ years. I was unsure about bringing such daring bars to the U.S. before, but now it’s time. Brains & Eggs tastes absolutely amazing!” — Barbara Dolleschal, Co-Owner and General Manager

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zotter Chocolates US, known for its fearless take on flavor innovation, announces its latest 2025/26 chocolate lineup - headlined by the groundbreaking “Brains & Eggs” bar. This daring new creation is already causing a stir among retailers and chocolate lovers nationwide, challenging the very idea of what chocolate can be.The combination of brains and eggs in a chocolate bar isn’t just bold - it’s never been done before. While “brains and eggs” has roots as a storied comfort food in both Europe and the United States -particularly throughout the rural South and Midwest, where scrambling pork or calf’s brains with eggs was once a breakfast staple - this pairing has always belonged to the realm of hearty, savory dishes. Now, for the first time, Zotter introduces this classic combo into the world of premium chocolate, fusing nostalgia for old-school breakfasts with the delight of fine Austrian confectionery.True to form, Brains & Eggs comes with a statement: in a world that could always use a little more brainpower, why not start with chocolate? In typical Zotter style, the bar is both playful and provocative, inviting those who crave originality to “think outside the chocolate box.” And if a little controversy comes along with the curiosity? That’s just how conversation gets started at Zotter.----• Brains & Eggs: 50% Dark milk chocolate filled with egg liqueur ganache refined with caramelized pork brain and hazelnut cream with nut pieces. Layers of caramelized pork brains and homemade eggnog (with pear brandy) meet a nutty praline with cashews, hazelnuts, and almonds. The bar is enrobed in rich milk chocolate.• Hibiscus & Mint: 70% Dark chocolate filled with white peppermint cream and hibiscus ganache - a refreshing blend of mint and almond praline with hibiscus, a hint of lemon, and salt in dark chocolate.• Juneberry on Buttered Bread: 50% Milk chocolate filled with juneberry ganache (serviceberry) and hazelnut praline, plus crisp dark bread crumbs tossed in butter.• Coconut Mango Oat (No Added Sugar): Dark chocolate with coconut milk, coconut flakes, and pure mango powder. Fruity, tropical, with all sweetness coming from fruit - completely vegan.• Chocolate Banana -Chocolate for School (Tanzania): Milk chocolate filled with a fruity-sweet banana filling, milk, honey, bananas, a hint of lemon, and raspberry couverture. Each bar supports the “Chocolate for School” project in Tanzania.• Pink Grapefruit: 50% Milk chocolate filled with grapefruit ganache, white chocolate, and a hint of lime juice; colored with raspberry couverture and passion fruit.• Raspberry Cherry with Pumpkin Crunch: 70% dark chocolate filled with raspberry-cherry marzipan and pumpkin seed praline, plus crispy waffle brittle.• White Chocolate Mousse: White chocolate filled with white chocolate mousse that melts on your tongue with vanilla pudding notes.• Almond Praline Intense: 70% dark chocolate filled with intensely roasted almond praline and dark chocolate, featuring a powerful 80% cacao content.• Chili Medium: Dark chocolate with a high cacao content, medium chili heat for a satisfying warmth throughout.• Cacao Safari Uganda: 70% dark chocolate filled with ganache of dark chocolate and spices, white lime-banana ganache, cashew praline with timut pepper, and caramel flakes with grapefruit pepper.• Cacao Safari Tanzania: 70% dark chocolate filled with milk chocolate ganache and cashew praline, refined with passion fruit and caramel brittle, plus lime and dark chocolate illusion.• 82% Peru: Rich dark chocolate showcasing the best of Peruvian Chuncho cacao, intensely fruity with subtle floral notes and a dry finish.• 77% Opus 5: A blend of unique cacaos from five high-altitude regions, offering a complex and balanced 77% dark chocolate experience.• Contest: 75% Guatemala 75% Madagascar: Two dark, fine-flavor chocolates with 75% cacao content - one from Guatemala, one from Madagascar. Both are outstanding, yet each delivers distinctly different and truly unique flavors.Barbara Dolleschal, General Manager, Zotter Chocolates US, on Brains & Eggs“I have known Zotter Chocolates for over 25 years and have always admired their bold, unconventional flavors - some of which truly go beyond what most people would ever expect from chocolate. I recall creations like Rose Coconut and Fish Marshmallow, or Pig Blood and Raspberry - bizarre to many, but an inspiration for those who love culinary adventure. When we launched Zotter Chocolates U.S. almost 11 years ago, I was honestly too nervous to bring any of those controversial bars to the States. I just thought, ‘The market isn’t ready for it.’ But, thinking of how Josef Zotter built his brand by never listening to the market, I now believe it’s time to change. And here it is: Brains & Eggs! I tasted my first piece just last week after our fresh shipment arrived from Austria - and I think it tastes absolutely amazing!”Zotter Chocolates is where Austrian artistry meets premium innovation, weaving organic, fair trade cacao into luxurious confections. This family-owned brand is renowned for both tradition and bold creativity, with each chocolate produced in a solar-powered facility and finished with sustainable packaging. Zotter, through its Hand-Scooped and single-origin collections, continues to redefine the landscape of luxury chocolate in America.

