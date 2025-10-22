'TEARS TO A GLASS EYE' TO SCREEN AT CORONADO ISLAND FILM FESTIVAL

"Tears to a Glass Eye" lead character, detective Martin Dye, played by actor Chris Browning. Lead actors Natasha Henstridge (Dori) and Chris Browning (detective Martin Dye) in a scene from TEARS TO A GLASS EYE film. TEARS TO A GLASS EYE has won numerous national and international film awards and laurels.

Award-Winning Neo-Noir Detective Feature Brings Fresh Take on Mystery Genre

CORONADO ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new detective film by Chicago-based writer-director Jack Kenny, “Tears to a Glass Eye,” will be featured at the upcoming Coronado Island Film Festival, which runs from November 5-9, in the popular resort town of Coronado, CA. The film stars Chris Browning as Martin Dye and Natasha Henstridge as Dori.An award-winning neo-noir detective film in a small-town setting, “Tears to a Glass Eye” centers on retired Los Angeles detective Martin Dye, who is drawn by chance into investigating a 20-year-old car crash involving Eddie, a drug dealer who recently passed away. Dye learns that money from the crash went missing. An unlucky night, a bag of money – and 20 people over 20 years -- Dye unravels a web of deception that leads to the film’s surprising conclusion. ( Trailer “Tears to a Glass Eye” is the winner of multiple prestigious awards, including: Jury Prize at the Los Angeles Crime and Horror Film Festival; Best Mystery Film at the New York International Film Awards; Best Director, Best Film Noir, Best Mystery and Best Original Score at the Milan Independent Awards; Best Actor-Mystery Film, Best Actor- Detective Film, Best Supporting Actor and Best Director-Detective Film at the Best Actor & Director Awards--New York; Best Mystery Film, Cannes World Film Festival; and most recently, Best Director, Best Thriller and Best Original Score at the Portugal Indie Film Festival.“Tears to a Glass Eye” will be screened at the Coronado Island Film Festival on Sunday, November 9, 2025, from 1-3 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, when writer-director Kenny will take audience questions. Kenny also will be available for press interviews before and after the screening.The lead actor portraying detective Dye is Nevada native, Chris Browning, who has been in “310 to Yuma” (2007), “Terminator Salvation” (2009) and “Cowboys & Aliens” (2011). The film also features critically acclaimed actress Natasha Henstridge (as Dori), who has starred in the science-fiction thrillers “Species” (1995), “Species II” (1998), and “Species III” (2004) and in “The Whole Ten Yards” (2004), among others. In the Species franchise, Natasha received praise as an actress who redefined the “femme fatale” for a new generation.Kenny said he chose both Browning and Henstridge because of their upbeat personas, which counter the usual dark atmosphere of a traditional neo-noir detective film.“A neo-noir detective film must have some traditional noir elements, but it must also have some difference,” said Kenny. “I fashioned “Tears to a Glass Eye” to engage audiences in the mystery and noir thrills but also to provide audiences with a bit of upbeat material to savor,” he said. “The characters and plot center not on the usual noir urban setting, but on a kind of everyday American town, where yet anything can happen,” he explained.For more information and to arrange interviews, contact Susan Shaffer at 312-209-3251, susanmshaffer@gmail.com, at your earliest convenience, as in-person attendance at the screening will require press passes.

Tears to a Glass Eye film trailer

