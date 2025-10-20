Just Like Me™ Launches to the World — The Dawn of Real AI Conversation & Connection Has Arrived

Just Like Me Logo

The leading AI platform for real, two-way video & voice conversations with experts, mentors & icons — bringing human wisdom, empathy & inspiration everywhere.

Technology has spent decades making us more connected, but often left us feeling more alone. We built Just Like Me to change that-To give people meaningful connection, guidance, and support they need.” — Chris Breed, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the beginning of a new era for human connection.Just Like Me™, a groundbreaking AI platform that lets anyone talk face-to-face with lifelike digital versions of real people and personas, has officially launched to the public. The platform combines advanced conversational AI, expressive video, and emotional intelligence to create authentic, real-time interactions that feel just like talking to another human being. Try it at https://justlikeme.com “Technology has spent decades making us more connected — but often left us feeling more alone,” said Chris Breed, CEO of Just Like Me. “We built Just Like Me to change that. To give people meaningful connection, guidance, and support they need from the most respected minds in the world — anytime, anywhere.”A World Where You Can Talk to the People Who Inspire YouWith Just Like Me™, individuals can have genuine, Zoom-like video-and-voice conversations with AI twins of real people — from bestselling authors and therapists to entrepreneurs, athletes, and thought leaders. Each AI twin is carefully trained on the person’s actual words, teachings, and personality, allowing it to understand and respond naturally — not just with knowledge, but with empathy.From emotional support to practical mentorship, the platform spans six powerful areas of life:- Mental Health & Wellness- Financial Success & Career- Spirituality & Mindfulness- Love & Relationships- Health & Fitness- Companionship & CareUsers can speak to trusted voices who guide, comfort, and inspire them — creating valuable experiences and connections that feel personal, real, and deeply human.More Than AI — A Revolution in Human AccessUnlike static chatbots or one-way “AI personalities,” Just Like Me™ enables full-fidelity, two-way video and voice conversation in real time, using advanced speech, memory, and emotional modeling. Each conversation evolves — remembering context, learning user preferences, and adapting over time — creating a growing relationship that mirrors how real connections deepen.The result is not artificial intelligence, but amplified humanity: people everywhere gaining access to the voices and wisdom that can change their lives.Building a Better Future — TogetherJust Like Me™ was founded with the belief that the world’s greatest resource isn’t technology — it’s people. The platform’s mission is to preserve human wisdom, extend personal influence, and make guidance, empathy, and mentorship infinitely accessible.“Imagine being able to speak to a trusted therapist when you need comfort, or ask your favorite author to help you through a tough day — instantly,” the company said. “That’s the world we’re creating. It’s not just innovation; it’s impact.”Now Accepting Talent ApplicationsJust Like Me™ is now inviting authors, experts, creators, therapists, coaches, and public figures to create their own conversational AI twins.Talent, agents, and managers can apply at https://justlikeme.com/talent/apply to bring their voices and teachings to millions — with built-in safety and protection guardrails and a share of revenue from every interaction.A New Era of Connection BeginsFrom emotional wellness to education, inspiration, and beyond, Just Like Me™ is setting a new standard for how AI can serve humanity.By bringing real conversation, empathy, and guidance to the world, the platform isn’t just redefining technology — it’s redefining what it means to be connected.Experience the future of human connection. Try it for free at www.justlikeme.com About Just Like Me™Just Like Me™ is the world’s first platform for real-time, AI-powered human connection, offering lifelike video and voice conversations with digital twins of real people. Built on advanced emotional AI and guided by a mission to positively impact the world, Just Like Me™ delivers authentic support, inspiration, and wisdom — available to anyone, anywhere, anytime.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.