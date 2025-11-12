goBluebird Unveils Aubrey — The First AI Assistant With a Natively Integrated Lead Routing Engine

Bluebird’s latest innovation gives reps always-on support with product knowledge and leaders the conversion visibility they’ve been missing.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- goBluebird , the intelligent lead routing platform trusted by enterprise sales teams worldwide, today announced the launch of Aubrey , an AI sales assistant designed to help sales teams accelerate performance while keeping leaders in control.Unlike generic AI bots, Aubrey is trained on each company’s products, services, and processes. She integrates seamlessly with goBluebird’s advanced routing engine to help sales reps work leads more effectively, while giving managers and marketers real-time visibility into funnel activity.“Aubrey isn’t here to replace salespeople—she’s here to make them better,” said James Palmer, Co-Founder at goBluebird. “By guiding reps in the field, tracking conversions automatically, and surfacing insights to leadership, Aubrey closes the loop that’s been missing in channel and enterprise sales.”Built for enterprise sales networks, Aubrey offers:- Smarter support for reps – Helps reps accept, prioritize, and work leads, provides quick product answers, and sends friendly nudges so no opportunity is left behind.- Visibility without extra work – Captures when leads are contacted, progressed, and closed, feeding data back to managers automatically for a full-funnel view.- Enterprise-ready training – Learns each company’s offerings and processes to ensure accurate, on-brand guidance across distributed teams.With goBluebird’s intelligent lead routing and Aubrey’s always-on support, sales teams can ensure more leads are routed correctly the first time, reps are better equipped to close, and leadership stays informed without chasing updates.goBluebird’s routing engine has been battle-tested across industries, handling millions of leads for enterprise organizations. Adding Aubrey to the platform delivers an unprecedented combination of speed, precision, and intelligence for distributed sales networks.“Sales acceleration without friction—that’s the payoff,” added Palmer. “More revenue opportunities, happier reps, and real-time visibility for leaders.”About goBluebirdgoBluebird is a global leader in intelligent lead routing for enterprise sales teams. Its platform automates how leads are distributed and tracked, helping teams respond faster and close more deals. With Aubrey, the always-on AI sales assistant, Bluebird ensures every lead reaches the right person—boosting conversion rates and revenue growth.

