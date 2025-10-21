Virginia Beach City Public Schools Selects Beacon Bid as Its New E-Procurement Platform for Suppliers

Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Beacon Bid Beacon Bid logo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beacon Bid is proud to announce that Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) has selected its E-Procurement platform to modernize and improve the district’s supplier engagement and bidding processes. The new platform will officially go live in January 2026, marking a major step forward in making public procurement more transparent, inclusive, and efficient for the community.Suppliers interested in doing business with Virginia Beach City Public Schools are encouraged to register today at the district’s dedicated registration page.All new solicitations posted here exclusively.Please visit the VBCPS official website for further updates on the transition timeline.Truly Free, Open, and Accessible ProcurementWith the transition to Beacon Bid, VBCPS joins a growing list of forward-thinking public agencies that are removing unnecessary barriers and eliminating supplier fees often charged by legacy systems."Beacon Bid was built to give suppliers free, direct access to public opportunities. That means no annual subscriptions, no download fees, no frustrations," said Stephen Hetzel, CEO of Beacon Bid. "Public procurement shouldn't come with a paywall. Virginia Beach City Public Schools' decision to remove those barriers reflects a genuine commitment to transparency, fairness, and local participation."Alex Capps, Senior Agency Advisor at Beacon Bid, added, "Our goal is to make sure every vendor, from large firms to small, local suppliers, can engage with Virginia Beach City Public Schools without the barrier of hidden costs. This partnership is about building access, trust, and efficiency where it matters most: at the community level."A Modern Platform Without the FeesBeacon Bid provides 100% free access for suppliers. The platform results in expanded supplier participation and streamlining of agency workflows while delivering a modern, intuitive experience for both sides of the procurement process.About Beacon BidBeacon Bid is an Austin-based technology company leading innovation in the public procurement space. The platform enables agencies to post solicitations, engage suppliers, and collect responses efficiently. Beacon also provides the most comprehensive searchable databases of RFP specifications, vendor market research, cooperative contracts, and AI-driven solicitation tools.Beacon Bid remains committed to breaking down barriers to entry and ensuring suppliers have free and equitable access to government opportunities, helping local economies thrive and public agencies operate more efficiently.

