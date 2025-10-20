Mycocycle Featured in Season 2 of Bloomberg’s An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet

The Mycocycle team with show host Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The company was the only one from North America selected to be featured in the series. The episode airs October 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Of all of the materials that we produce in the world, 90 percent of it ends up in some form of waste stream” — Joanne Rodriguez

BOLINGBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mycocycle, Inc. , a leader in using mycoremediation to process toxins out of waste, is proud to announce it will be featured in season two of the Bloomberg Media series An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet, hosted by actor and climate advocate Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who is best known for his role as Jamie Lanister HBO’s Game of Thrones series.According to Bloomberg Media, the series shines a spotlight on individuals and communities across the planet who are driving humanity toward a brighter, more sustainable future. Mycocycle’s process of using fungi to transform waste materials into a reusable resource captured the attention of show producers because of its ability to dramatically reduce the negative impact that the construction industry has on the environment.“Of all of the materials that we produce in the world, 90 percent of it ends up in some form of waste stream,” Mycocycle Founder Joanne Rodriguez explained to Coster-Waldau in a clip from the season trailer. The resulting biomaterial that is produced from Mycocycle’s process is both fire- and water-resistant and can be used in the manufacture of many new products, including building materials, resulting in a true closed-loop ecosystem.To celebrate the inclusion of Mycocycle, the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Chicago is planning to host a private watch party the night the episode is aired on October 29, 2025. Rodriguez is a trustee of the organization.The six-part season will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bloomberg Originals, available on major streaming platforms such as Samsung TV+, Amazon Prime Video and LG channels. It will also air at 10:00 p.m. ET on Bloomberg TV and be available on demand on Bloomberg.com and YouTube.About MycocycleMycocycle, Inc. is a nature-inspired and woman-owned biotechnology startup that leverages fungi to transform industrial waste into reusable materials. Founded in 2018, the company is on a mission to drive circularity in the construction supply chain and divert waste from landfills with its innovative solution. Mycocycle blends lab-cultivated fungi with debris at the point of waste generation to detoxify hard-to-recycle building materials and turn them into new raw materials. Its customers include companies across the waste management, recycling, and manufacturing industries, as well as companies focused on reducing Scope 3 emissions.

