Castanet 5G Broadcast Internet to Present Its Transformative Integration of Broadcast and Media at NAB Show NY

Castanet 5G Broadcast Internet at Scale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castanet 5G LLC , a pioneer in next-generation content distribution, will showcase Castanet 5G Broadcast Internet — a breakthrough infrastructure and platform that revolutionizes how on demand digital media and live event streams are delivered direct-to-consumer, during NAB NYC from October 22-23, 2025.From humble beginnings with dial-up modems to today’s mobile live streaming, the way we use the Internet has fundamentally changed — but its underlying unicast architecture remains inefficient for distributing highly replicated rich content online. The result: rising costs, network congestion during peak events, and inconsistent viewing experiences. “The unicast Internet has carried us this far, but it was never built for the demands created by the ever expanding galaxy of content,” said Vern Fotheringham , Executive Chairman of Castanet 5G LLC. “As live, on-demand, and AI-generated content continues to surge, Castanet 5G Broadcast Internet provides the scalable infrastructure the industry needs to deliver content in picture-perfect quality in a profitable manner."Castanet 5G Broadcast Internet changes everything. By adding a dedicated, one-to-many broadcast layer that delivers content across fixed and mobile direct to consumer, it has profound implications for the future of the industry. The positive impacts will extend across media & broadcasting including on demand video, live sports and entertainment, AR/VR, gaming and to a wide range of IoT and software distribution applications.Castanet 5G will be hosting private demonstrations and strategic meetings During the NAB Show in New York on October 22nd and 23rd.To request a private meeting or technology preview, register at www.castanet5g.com/nabshowny-2025 About Castanet 5G LLCCastanet 5G LLC is redefining global content delivery through Castanet 5G Broadcast Internet, a scalable, one-to-all network layer that complements existing unicast infrastructure. Designed for the next generation of streaming, AI, and connected experiences, Castanet 5G empowers media, sports, and enterprise platforms to distribute content efficiently, cost-effectively, and without compromise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.