Innovative Leadership Institute and Founder Maureen Metcalf Are Finalists in STEVIE® AWARDS 2025 FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS

Innovative Leadership Institute and Founder Maureen Metcalf are Stevie® Award Finalists in Female Executive of the Year and Female Thought Leader of the Year

I’m incredibly proud of our team at ILI. This recognition affirms our commitment to empowering leaders who are shaping a more adaptive, ethical, and innovative future.” — Maureen Metcalf

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Around the World to Be Recognized at Event in New York. The Innovative Leadership Institute and Founder Maureen Metcalf have been named a Stevie® Award Finalist in the Female Executive of the Year and Female Thought Leader of the Year categories in the 22nd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and will be participating in this event.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the organizations they run – worldwide. Nicknamed Stevie for the Greek word for “crowned,” the Stevie Award has been hailed as the world’s premier business award.

The awards will be presented at a gala event in New York City on Monday, November 10, where Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists will be revealed.

More than 400 women and their guests from around the world are expected to attend the presentations, which will be broadcast live.

More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 48 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in categories such as Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women-run Workplace of the Year, among many others. The Innovative Leadership Institute won in the Female Executive of the Year – Business Services –10 or Less Employees and Female Thought Leader of the Year - Business Services categories.

The Innovative Leadership Institute (ILI) has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to advancing leadership in a rapidly evolving global landscape. Through its award-winning publications, including Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI, and immersive development programs delivered to high-impact organizations, ILI equips leaders to navigate complexity with resilience, ethical clarity, and strategic foresight. The Institute’s tools—ranging from podcasts and assessments to workbooks and videos—support leaders in aligning personal values with organizational strategy and cultivating future-ready mindsets. “I’m incredibly proud of our team at ILI,” said Maureen Metcalf, CEO. “This recognition affirms our commitment to empowering leaders who are shaping a more adaptive, ethical, and innovative future.”

Finalists were determined based on the average scores of more than 190 business professionals worldwide, serving across seven judging committees. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “Now in its 22nd year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business attracted an exceptional range of nominations. We are continually inspired by the meaningful impact that receiving a Stevie Award has on women and the lasting effect it can have on their careers and organizations. We extend our congratulations to all of this year’s Finalists and look forward to announcing the final award placements on November 10.”



