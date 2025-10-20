Global Chamber® Joins NVBDC’s MVO Task Force to Expand Global Opportunities for Veteran Entrepreneurs

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Doug Bruhnke, Founder and CEO of Global Chamber.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to welcome Global Chamberas the newest member of its Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force, expanding international opportunities and resources for Veteran-owned businesses.Founded by global entrepreneur Doug Bruhnke, Global Chamber helps companies connect, grow, and succeed across borders by simplifying global business expansion. With chapters in more than 525 metropolitan areas across 195 countries, Global Chamber operates as a worldwide ecosystem that connects business leaders with clients, investors, partners, and trusted resources.“Veterans are uniquely suited for global business. Having served around the world to protect America’s interests, they naturally bring a global mindset to entrepreneurship,” said Doug Bruhnke, Founder and CEO of Global Chamber. “By partnering with NVBDC’s MVO Task Force , we’re expanding access to the global connections, partners, and resources that make international growth simpler and more successful. Our mission is to make doing business across regions and borders as easy as doing business across the street.”Global Chamber provides members with access to training, Export Circles, and communities of professionals committed to global growth. The organization emphasizes inclusion, equity, and transparency, ensuring that business leaders from diverse backgrounds have a safe and supportive space to collaborate.The organization’s AI-enabled Global Operating System platform proactively connects members with new prospective clients, vetted partners, and market resources. Through this platform, Global Chamber has facilitated thousands of cross-border connections and success stories — from U.S. Veteran-founded startups expanding into international healthcare markets to multinational collaborations in technology, sustainability, and logistics.By joining NVBDC’s MVO Task Force, Global Chamber brings an international dimension to the group’s mission of supporting Veteran-owned businesses. “The NVBDC MVO Task Force is doing important work supporting businesses led by Veterans,” said Bruhnke. “We view our participation as a way to say thank you for their service — and to help ensure they’re equally successful in business.”To learn more about how Global Chamber connects business leaders to global opportunities, visit globalchamber.org.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for Veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid Veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.org.About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.org.About Global ChamberGlobal Chamberis a global platform and growing community of CEOs, executives, investors and leaders across over 525 chapters that inspires action to improve our world and that strategically connects members anywhere for sustainable success. The Global Chamberplatform facilitates strategic connections that make doing business across regions as easy as doing business across the street. Be global and UNSTOPPABLE!Global Chamberis a registered trademark of Global Chamber, LLC since 2014.Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.