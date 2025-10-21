NJ Addiction Experts Warn of Rise in Functional Alcoholism Among Professionals

Rolling Hills Recovery Center, located in Chester, NJ

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Functional Drinking: The Hidden Addiction Trend Among New Jersey ProfessionalsMany New Jersey adults balance demanding careers, families, and social lives while quietly relying on alcohol to manage stress. Clinicians at Rolling Hills Recovery Center in Chester are warning that this form of “functional drinking” is on the rise among professionals in health care, finance, and education. It often remains hidden until crisis occurs.“Functional drinking gives the illusion of control,” said Dr. Laura Riley, Ph.D., LCADC, Clinical Director at Rolling Hills Recovery Center. “Clients often believe because they maintain jobs and relationships, they cannot have an alcohol use disorder. But dependency develops long before it becomes visible.”The Growing Reality of Alcohol MisuseAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly one in six U.S. adults engages in binge drinking at least four times a month, and professionals aged 25 to 54 represent the fastest-growing demographic for alcohol misuse.A New Jersey Department of Health review shows a 31 percent increase in alcohol-related hospital visits in the state over the past five years, many among working adults who consider their drinking “normal.”Functional drinking often begins as casual stress relief, but the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) notes that repeated use reshapes brain pathways related to reward, impulse control, and mood regulation. The result is tolerance, withdrawal symptoms, and a reduced ability to cope without alcohol.“People tell us, ‘I drink to unwind,’ but what they’re really doing is teaching their brain that alcohol equals safety,” Dr. Riley said. “That rewiring is what turns a pattern into dependence.”Rolling Hills Recovery Center provides evidence-based addiction treatment in New Jersey, emphasizing early intervention and clinical education for families and professionals. The Chester-based team integrates Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Motivational Interviewing (MI), and Relapse Prevention Planning to help clients replace avoidance behaviors with healthy coping mechanisms.The center also partners with medical providers for medication-assisted treatment (MAT) referrals and coordinates with local therapists and aftercare programs to sustain progress after discharge. Its approach is guided by recommendations from SAMHSA, NIAAA, and the American Psychological Association (APA).“Our philosophy is simple,” said Dr. Riley. “Early education prevents escalation. Evidence-based care and consistent aftercare create stability.”Rolling Hills clinicians encourage families and employers to pay attention to subtle red flags that often precede addiction:- Drinking daily to “relax” or fall asleep- Rationalizing alcohol use as a reward for hard work- Avoiding events where alcohol is not served- Concealing consumption or minimizing concerns- Heightened anxiety, irritability, or fatigue without alcoholThese indicators frequently appear months or even years before a person identifies as dependent. Dr. Riley emphasizes that awareness and empathy from loved ones can make the difference between early recovery and long-term relapse.Learn more about the signs of functional alcoholism: https://www.rollinghillsrecoverycenter.com/what-is-a-functional-addict Recovery Rooted in Community and ScienceWhile detoxification and inpatient programs are important, sustained recovery develops through structure and accountability in daily life.Rolling Hills Recovery Center helps clients reconnect with purpose, rebuild relationships, and maintain psychological health through individualized recovery plans.Recent internal outcomes show that more than 75 percent of Rolling Hills clients continue structured aftercare for at least 90 days following discharge. This significantly reduces relapse risk compared with the national average of 54 percent reported by SAMHSA.“Addiction treatment is most effective when it is ongoing,” Dr. Riley said. “Our goal is to help people create lives where alcohol no longer feels necessary.”About Rolling Hills Recovery CenterRolling Hills Recovery Center is a trusted provider of addiction and alcoholism treatment in New Jersey, located at 425 Main Street, Chester, NJ 07930. The center offers comprehensive programs built on compassion, clinical expertise, and education for families seeking long-term recovery.Phone: (973) 606-9170Website: https://www.rollinghillsrecoverycenter.com Google Maps Directions: https://maps.app.goo.gl/Wueyx2wkxTsns1Ea8

