Mambu launches composable banking approach in the US to future-proof the next generation of Credit Unions

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mambu , the leading cloud-native core banking platform, today announced the launch of its composable banking approach for credit unions (CUs) in North America, at this year’s Money20/20. Mambu, whose customers include League Data and over 40 Credit Unions worldwide, has brought this initiative to help credit unions move beyond legacy core systems, modernize their infrastructure, and deliver next-generation digital experiences to their members.As the founder of composable banking, Mambu has been a key player since the company’s inception in 2011 and its technology will support the shifts away from legacy systems in the CU industry. Unlike legacy providers, composability focuses on rethinking infrastructure from the ground up to deliver true flexibility, speed, and innovation.“Credit unions are under immense pressure to keep pace with member expectations, all while operating on legacy systems that many feel hold them back,” said Amber Harsin, VP, Credit Unions at Mambu. “Composability is not a strategy of patching or layering complexity onto legacy systems to force integration; it’s about forging a clean, digital-first foundation that allows credit unions to scale, innovate, and serve their communities better."The term “composable” is often misunderstood to mean only the ability to integrate with multiple vendors, thereby failing to address the fundamental complexity and multi-year timelines involved in modern core implementation. Mambu’s position in the market ensures true composability is defined by the ability to assemble purpose-built, best-in-class components, creating a banking stack that is digital, scalable and flexible from day one.Composable banking also means new strategies for deployment. Speedboat deployment, dual core and staged migrations free Credit Unions to innovate while transforming and take control of the pace of transformation.Credit unions have always been community-focused, but legacy technology limits their ability to offer digital experience their members expect and deserve. By adopting a composable model, credit unions can completely redesign their infrastructure to meet the needs of their members.Mambu’s track record includes supporting global Credit Unions and industry leading financial institutions, such as League Data, Leeds Building Society, ABN Amro’s New10 and BUUT, BancoEstado, and Ibercaja, where composable banking has enabled faster launches and exponential growth. These examples showcase what credit unions could achieve for their own members and communities with the same model.Mambu offers a different path: a next-generation, SaaS-native platform purpose-built for flexibility, scale, and innovation. With global experience and proven success in diverse markets, Mambu brings a fresh approach to an industry ready for change.Choosing to truly transform your Credit Union is a bold choice, but it's the right choice to thrive in the next era of financial services,” added Amber Harsin. “Mambu is here to help you future proof your Credit Unions.”About MambuMambu is the world’s only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Founded in 2011, it enables banks, lenders, credit unions, fintechs, retailers and other organisations to design and launch modern financial products with speed and flexibility. Our unique, composable approach allows independent components, systems and connectors to be assembled in any configuration to meet business goals and customer needs. The platform supports core banking, deposits, lending, payments and Islamic banking. Mambu offers a modular, future-ready and scalable product that grows with businesses. Whether launching a single product or transforming an entire banking stack, Mambu provides the agility and reliability needed to succeed in today’s financial landscape. More than 260 customers in over 65 countries rely on Mambu, including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, BancoEstado, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO and Bank Islam.

