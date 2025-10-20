Register now for the November/December session of the Iowa College & Career Readiness Academy

The Iowa College & Career Readiness Academy, a program of the Iowa Department of Education's Bureau of Iowa College Aid, offers online courses designed for school counselors, teachers, administrators and others helping students attain postsecondary education in Iowa.

Courses available through the Academy are tailored to Iowa college access professionals to improve effectiveness in preparing all students for education and training beyond high school. Iowa College & Career Readiness Academy courses are open to anyone working in the college access field.

The next course session, which runs from Nov. 3 through Dec. 28, includes four facilitated courses and a self-guided asynchronous course. The facilitated courses provide an overview of college and career resources in Iowa (101), creating a culture of college and career readiness (201), planning and financing postsecondary opportunities (501) and supporting systems-involved youths (602).

The self-paced class (603) focuses on supporting college and career readiness for English language learners that participants can complete at their own pace with assistance from a facilitator.

All courses aim to help schools and districts develop practices that lead to postsecondary success, ensuring all students—especially those from low-income backgrounds and first-generation students—have access to postsecondary opportunities. Participants learn to effectively prepare students for education beyond high school through on-the-job training, participation in Registered Apprenticeships, attainment of industry-recognized credentials and degree attainment from two-year and four-year colleges and universities.

November/December course offerings include:

101: Foundations of College and Career Readiness in Iowa (2 credits)

Provides an overview of the current state of college and career readiness in Iowa for all participants; prerequisite for all other Iowa College & Career Readiness Academy courses.

201: Creating Iowa's College & Career Readiness Culture (3 credits)

Focuses on the distinct yet interrelated roles of teachers, school counselors and administrators in creating the systems that support a college and career readiness culture; includes emphases on equity and utilizing district plans.

501: An Introduction to Planning, Accessing & Financing Postsecondary Opportunities (3 credits)

Offers an introductory overview of the college application and financial aid processes in order to better prepare school counselors and other college access professionals in supporting students and families as they navigate the complexities of applying to postsecondary institutions and financing various options.

602: Supporting College & Career Readiness for Systems-Involved Youth (2 credits)

Provides professional development for individuals who work on issues at the intersection of systems-involved youth and education. The course explores challenges and opportunities that face systems-involved students as they transition through care, high school, and onto a postsecondary path.

603: Supporting Graduation, College & Careers for English Learners

This course identifies challenges and potential barriers unique to families new to the U.S. or have students developing their academic English language proficiency. It also targets actions that schools can take to support English Learners as they work toward graduation and prepare for their transition to college or career training programs.

Course 603 offers three different registration options, listed below.

