The Med Spa of Ascension Introduces the Revolutionary Candela Nordlys Mini for Advanced Skin Rejuvenation

At The Med Spa of Ascension, we are always looking for ways to continually elevate our standard of care by providing our clients with new services and technology to help them feel their best.” — Shelly Pendergrass, PA-C

GONZALES, LA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Med Spa of Ascension is proud to announce the arrival of the Candela Nordlys Mini , the latest innovation in non-ablative skin resurfacing technology. This advanced laser platform offers clients a powerful yet gentle way to renew their skin’s texture, tone, and clarity, with little to no downtime.Next-Generation Laser Rejuvenation The Nordlys Mini, developed by Candela Medical, is a compact version of the renowned Nordlys system, known worldwide for its superior results and versatility. Designed to target skin concerns such as fine lines, uneven tone, enlarged pores, pigmentation, and sun damage, the Nordlys Mini uses advanced fractional non-ablative laser technology to stimulate collagen production and reveal fresher, smoother skin.By delivering precise laser energy through the skin’s surface without damaging surrounding tissue, the Nordlys Mini promotes natural healing and regeneration. The result is a noticeable improvement in skin quality with minimal discomfort and virtually no recovery time.Who Is a Good Candidate?The Nordlys Mini is ideal for individuals seeking:-Smoother, more radiant skin without surgery or harsh downtime-Reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation-Improved texture, tone, and overall complexion-A non-invasive option to refresh and rejuvenate aging or sun-damaged skinBecause treatments are customizable, the Nordlys Mini is safe and effective for a variety of skin types and tones. Whether you’re looking for subtle rejuvenation or a comprehensive refresh, this treatment can be tailored to your unique needs and goals.Experience the Difference“At The Med Spa of Ascension, we are always looking for ways to continually elevate our standard of care by providing our clients with new services and technology to help them feel their best,” said Shelly Pendergrass, PA-C, owner of The Med Spa of Ascension. “The addition of the Nordlys Mini allows us to combine innovation and intention to help every client reach their skin goals. With minimal downtime and powerful skin results, this resurfacing laser is perfect for today's busy lifestyles.”To learn more or schedule a consultation, contact The Med Spa of Ascension at 225-647-2292, contact@themedspaofascension.com, or visit https://themedspaofascension.com/ About The Med Spa of AscensionThe Med Spa of Ascension wants to make your experience with us as unique and memorable as you are. We want to help you relax from daily stresses, refresh your mind and body, renew your health, and improve your overall well-being. Our team is dedicated to providing the highest quality of care and attention to each and every one of our clients. We're committed to staying up-to-date on the latest trends and techniques to ensure that our clients always receive the best possible care.At The Med Spa of Ascension, we offer a wide range of services to help our clients achieve the results they're looking for. Whether you're interested in Botox, laser hair removal, or a relaxing facial, we have everything you need to look and feel your best.About Shelly Pendergrass, PA-C:Shelly has been a Prairieville resident for 25 years. She began her healthcare career in 2001 as a Radiologic Technologist and holds an Associate’s Degree in Radiologic Technology and a Bachelor’s Degree in Radiologic Science. In 2015, she earned her Master’s Degree in Medical Science in Physician Assistant Studies and has spent the past decade in Emergency Medicine and Urgent Care. Certified as a Botox injector in 2023, Shelly also serves as an Assistant Deputy Coroner for East Baton Rouge Parish. She enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband, Patrick, and their two sons, Kristopher and Collin. Shelly assumed ownership of The Med Spa of Ascension in 2025 and is excited to provide exceptional care to the community of Ascension.

