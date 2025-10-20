Zun Fu by Zhijiang Shan Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Zun Fu

Zhijiang Shan's Zun Fu Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Zhijiang Shan 's Zun Fu as the Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design quality and innovation of Zun Fu, positioning it as a standout project within the competitive interior design industry.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award bestowed upon Zun Fu underscores its relevance and impact within the interior design community. This recognition not only validates the project's alignment with current industry trends and best practices but also highlights its potential to inspire and influence future interior design projects. Zun Fu's award-winning status serves as a testament to its ability to meet the evolving needs and expectations of users, clients, and the broader design community.Zun Fu's award-winning design showcases a masterful blend of traditional Chinese cultural elements with contemporary aesthetics and functionality. The interior space features a carefully orchestrated sequence of reception, negotiation, and contemplation zones, anchored by a central water feature and animated by suspended sculptures. The rich material palette, including stone, bamboo, brushed brass, and dark wood, creates a captivating and immersive environment. Thoughtful lighting transitions guide users through the space, integrating symbolic forms with functional clarity, resulting in a culturally rooted yet modern commercial setting.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Zun Fu is expected to have far-reaching implications for Zhijiang Shan and the interior design industry as a whole. This accolade not only validates the designer's creative vision and technical prowess but also sets a new benchmark for excellence in interior space and exhibition design. The award serves as an inspiration for Zhijiang Shan and other designers to continue pushing the boundaries of design, exploring innovative solutions, and creating spaces that resonate with users on a deep, meaningful level.Interested parties may learn more at:About Zhijiang ShanZhi-Jiang Shan is an interior designer known for his cross-cultural design sensibility and poetic spatial expression. With over two decades of experience in residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, his portfolio bridges Eastern philosophies with contemporary aesthetics. Shan's work often draws inspiration from classical Chinese landscapes, local craftsmanship, and symbolic spatial rituals, transforming them into immersive environments that resonate with modern life. His projects span a wide range of types, from high-end private residences to landmark commercial developments, reflecting both design versatility and a consistent dedication to quality and meaning in built space.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through original innovations, strong technical characteristics, and notable impacts on everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that showcase remarkable expertise, creativity, and professionalism in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, which evaluates entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetics, ergonomics, and overall design consistency.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international, juried competition organized across all industries since 2008, now in its 17th year. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through good design, the awards aim to recognize and promote products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.