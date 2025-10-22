Inferenz appoints Michael Johnson as Strategic Advisor to advance AI for home health, payers, and provider networks

Inferenz welcomes Michael Johnson as Strategic Advisor to advance AI-driven innovation across home health, payers, and provider networks.

With Michael Johnson as Strategic Advisor, Inferenz strengthens its focus on AI solutions transforming real-world care, compliance, and value-based outcomes.

We are at an inflection point in healthcare, where doing more with less is negatively impacting quality care. Here is where technology, designed to support clinicians, can change the game!” — Michael Johnson, Strategic Advisor, Inferenz

TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inferenz announced the appointment of Michael Johnson as Strategic Advisor. Michael brings decades of experience across Provider and Payer operations with deep expertise in clinical workflows, reimbursement models, and value-based care.

At Inferenz, he will shape product strategy for agentic AI, natural-language analytics, and care coordination solutions spanning the care continuum.

Drawing on his vast experience in healthcare domain, Michael will help Inferenz align product roadmaps with real-world needs in home health, ambulatory care, and plan operations.

“I am excited and honored to join with Inferenz as an Advisor. We are at an inflection point in healthcare, where doing more with less is negatively impacting quality care and outcomes. Here is where technology, designed to aid and support clinicians, can change the game! The team at Inferenz is smart, capable, humble, and committed to partnering with healthcare organizations to figure out how to solve their problems - in ways that free up people to get back to the art of caring” said Michael Johnson.

“Michael understands both bedside needs and back-office realities,” said Yash Thakkar, Co-Founder and MD, Inferenz. “His guidance will sharpen our focus on high-value AI use cases in prior authorization, revenue cycle, care transitions, and member engagement, while keeping HIPAA, CMS requirements, and health-plan policy at the core.”

Focus areas with Michael’s guidance

• Start of care automation: referral/intake, triaging, outreach, eligibility/prior-auth, and patient–caregiver matching to accelerate onboarding.

• Risk and monitoring: no-show/fall prediction, SDOH analytics, intake fraud detection, active monitoring, and alert prioritization to intervene early.

• Personalized care delivery: dynamic care plans, clinical risk modelling, AI documentation of visit notes/care plans/ICD-10 and NL based copilots to turn notes into actions.

• Care transitions and feedback: automated discharge/transition summaries, sentiment analysis, and automated follow-up to reduce readmissions.

• Revenue and compliance: billing/compliance automation with coding support and audit trails across payer exchanges and medical necessity checks.

• Outcomes and ROI: longitudinal recovery prediction, retention analytics, and measurable KPIs for decision speed, avoidable use, and satisfaction.

About Inferenz

Inferenz builds AI-native solution-led services for healthcare and hi-tech domains. With agentic AI, natural-language analytics, and a modern data stack, Inferenz helps providers and payers reduce administrative burden, accelerate decisions, and drive value-based outcomes across the US market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.