The SPOZZ Manifesto – The Fair Music Revolution Spotify Never Started

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPOZZ, the community-owned music network, has released the SPOZZ Manifesto — a statement for a fair future in how music is discovered, shared, and monetized.The Manifesto outlines SPOZZ’s commitment to building a fair, transparent, and sustainable music ecosystem.Among its core principles:- Efficient & Fair Payments – Rights holders are paid transparently and directly, without hidden costs, intermediaries, or unfair income pooling.- Fair Compensation for Artists – Creators receive their full share instantly, with no minimum payout thresholds or delays.- Transparency & Accountability – All transactions are recorded on publicly accessible ledgers, ensuring trust and fairness.- Fan Freedom & Choice – Music discovery is free from manipulation; empowered fans are at the center of the experience.- Ethical AI & Practices – AI-generated music must be clearly labeled and is subject to restricted monetization.- No Payola – Pay-to-play schemes are strictly banned.- Fair Charts & Discovery – Rankings reflect genuine fan engagement and real per-stream payments, not manipulation.- Decentralization & Independence – SPOZZ resists monopolistic control, keeping artists and fans at the heart of the ecosystem.- Community & Collaboration – Artists and fans shape the future of SPOZZ together.- Sustainability & Responsibility – SPOZZ pledges to continuously evolve in alignment with ethical, fair, and equitable standards.👉 Read the full manifesto: https://vision.spozz.club/spozz-manifesto “The SPOZZ Manifesto is our community’s promise to artists and fans alike,” said Christian Müller, Founder of SPOZZ. “We are building the new music economy — one that values creativity, transparency, and authentic connection above all else.”The release of the Manifesto marks SPOZZ’s mission to challenge the dominance of unfair music platforms and establish an open, democratic alternative — where creativity thrives, fairness prevails, and the spotlight always belongs to the artist and their audience.About SPOZZSPOZZ is a Switzerland-based, community-owned music and streaming platform that empowers artists and fans through direct connections, fair monetization, and community governance. With integrated tools for music sales, streaming, fan memberships, merchandise, and live experiences, SPOZZ is pioneering the New Music Economy.

