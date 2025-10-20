ECMO Machine Market to Reach USD 973.1 Mn by 2032 | Growth Trends, Forecast & Competitive Insights (2025–2032)

Additionally, the growing use of ECMO devices is propelling technical improvement in these systems.

"Expanding critical care services, portable ECMO advancements, and increasing cardiopulmonary disorders are propelling robust growth in the ECMO Machine Market." ” — Dharti Raut

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis to Reach USD 973.1 Mn by 2032 | Industry Analysis and Growth Insights 2025-2032Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market was valued at USD 634.07 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2032, reaching an estimated USD 973.1 million by 2032."Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market Overview: Growth, Trends, Technological Innovations, Market Opportunities, and Rising Demand in Critical Care & ICU Equipment"Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiopulmonary diseases, technological advancements in portable and miniaturized ECMO machines, and expanding hospital ECMO services. Strategic innovations, mobile ECMO adoption, and breakthroughs by key players like Medtronic, Getinge, and LivaNova are transforming critical care. Increasing global demand for advanced ECMO systems, life-support technology, and ICU equipment is creating lucrative opportunities and attracting new investments in the ECMO Machine Market.𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬—𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐰 : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83413/ Global ECMO Machine Market Drivers: Rising Cardiopulmonary Diseases, Technological Advancements, Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast & Competitive AnalysisGlobal Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market is propelled by the rising prevalence of cardiopulmonary diseases, technological advancements in portable and miniaturized ECMO devices, expanding hospital ECMO services, and a growing geriatric population. Increasing adoption of ECMO systems in critical care is unlocking substantial growth opportunities in terms of market size, share, trends, and forecast.Global ECMO Machine Market Restraints: High Treatment Costs, Limited Accessibility, Adoption Barriers Impacting Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast & Competitive AnalysisGlobal Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market is restrained by high treatment costs, including expensive ECMO machines, hospital stays, and specialized medical teams. Limited accessibility in developing regions and prolonged therapy durations hinder adoption, posing challenges for widespread deployment of advanced ECMO systems in critical care settings.Global ECMO Machine Market Opportunities: Rising Survival Rates, Portable Device Innovations, and Growth Potential | Size, Share, Trends & ForecastGlobal Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market presents significant opportunities through rising patient survival rates, advancements in portable and miniaturized ECMO devices, and growing adoption in emerging markets. Expanding use in critical cardiac and respiratory care, coupled with cost-effective solutions, is driving demand for innovative ECMO machines and systems, creating attractive avenues for market growth and competitive analysis.Global ECMO Machine Market Segmentation: Dominating Components, Modalities, Patient Types, and Applications Driving ECMO Devices and Life-Support Technology AdoptionGlobal Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market is segmented by component, modality, patient type, and application, with oxygenators, Veno-Arterial (VA) ECMO, adult patients, and respiratory applications dominating market adoption. Rising prevalence of cardiopulmonary diseases, advancements in portable and miniaturized ECMO devices, and expanding hospital ECMO services are driving market size, share, trends, forecast, and competitive analysis, creating lucrative opportunities for innovative ECMO systems globally.Global ECMO Machine Market Key Trends: Portable and Miniaturized ECMO Systems, Mobile ECMO Adoption, ICU Equipment, and Life-Support Technology Driving GrowthThe development of portable and miniaturized ECMO systems in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market, featuring advanced oxygenators and heparin-coated circuits, is enhancing patient mobility, minimizing complications, and expanding applications in emergency, neonatal, and ICU care, driving adoption of next-generation ECMO machines and systems globally.COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the critical role of ECMO devices within the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market for treating severe respiratory failures. Hospitals are increasingly investing in ECMO-capable ICUs, creating long-term growth opportunities for innovative ECMO technologies worldwide.Growing adoption of mobile ECMO units in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market for inter-hospital transfers and remote care is expanding markereach, particularly in emerging economies with limited ICU infrastructure, and accelerating deployment of advanced ECMO systems in critical care settings.Global ECMO Machine Market Breakthroughs: Getinge, Novalung, and Estor Drive Adoption of Advance ECMO Technologies WorldwideOn June 30, 2025, Getinge AB introduced a neonatal version of its Servo-c ventilator capable of supporting infants as small as 500 g. This innovation strengthens the global ECMO Machine Market by expanding pediatric and neonatal critical care applications and enhancing adoption of advanced ECMO systems and devices.On November 19, 2024, Fresenius Medical Care’s Novalung division partnered with Premier, Inc., enabling over 4,350 hospitals to access FDA-cleared Novalung ECMO systems under pre-negotiated terms. This strategic move boosts market penetration, affordability, and adoption of cutting-edge ECMO devices across North America.On October 23, 2023, Estor S.p.A partnered with Nikkiso Europe to distribute the ProLUNG extracorporeal CO₂ removal system across multiple countries. This expansion accelerates deployment of portable ECMO systems, minimally invasive life-support technologies, and advanced ECMO devices in emerging and developed markets.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83413/ Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market Competitive Landscape:Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market is dominated by key players including Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC, Getinge AB, Terumo Corporation, and MicroPort Scientific Corporation. Strong R&D investments, strategic acquisitions, and innovative ECMO devices and systems, including portable ECMO, miniaturized ECMO systems, AI-driven monitoring, and ICU equipment, are driving competitive advantage, while regional players leverage cost-effective ECMO solutions, reshaping the global ECMO Machine Market landscape.Global ECMO Machine Market Regional Insights: North America Dominance, Europe Growth, and Rising Demand for Portable ECMO Systems & Life-Support TechnologyNorth America leads the Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market, capturing 45% revenue in 2024, driven by rising cardiovascular and respiratory disorders, adoption of advanced ECMO devices and systems, and expanding ECMO-capable hospitals. High healthcare spending, chronic disease prevalence, and government initiatives are accelerating deployment of portable ECMO systems, ICU equipment, and life-support technology.Europe demonstrates moderate growth in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market, fueled by rising cardiovascular and respiratory disease prevalence. Hospitals are increasingly implementing miniaturized and portable ECMO devices, while public healthcare investments and technology awareness enhance critical care capacity, boosting adoption of advanced ECMO systems, life-support technologies, and ICU equipment across the region.Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, Key Players:North AmericaMedtronic plc (United States)ABIOMED Inc. (United States)LivaNova PLC (United States)Getinge AB (United States)MicroPort Scientific Corporation (United States)CytoSorbents Corporation (United States)Pfizer Inc. (United States)Nipro Corporation (United States)EuropeSorin Group (Italy)Eurosets S.r.l. (Italy)Xenios AG (Germany)MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Germany)Novalung GmbH (Germany)Medos Medizintechnik AG (Germany)Estor SpA (Italy)Asia PacificTerumo Corporation (Japan)Senko Medical Instrument Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)Fuji Systems Corporation (Japan)Sarns (Japan)Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd. (China)Middle East and AfricaEgyptian Italian Co. for Medical Equipment (Egypt)South AmericaBraile Biomédica (Brazil)Embramed Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos Hospitalares (Brazil)Fanem Ltda. (Brazil)𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐰 : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83413/ FAQs:What is the projected growth of the Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market?Ans: Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market is projected to grow from USD 634.07 million in 2024 to USD 973.1 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.5%, highlighting strong market size, trends, forecast, and growth opportunities.What are the key drivers fueling the Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market?Ans: Global ECMO Machine Market growth is driven by rising cardiopulmonary disease prevalence, technological advancements in portable and miniaturized ECMO devices, expanding hospital ECMO services, and a growing geriatric population, creating lucrative market opportunities and increasing adoption worldwide.Who are the leading players in the Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market?Ans: Key players dominating the Global ECMO Machine Market include Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC, Getinge AB, Terumo Corporation, and MicroPort Scientific Corporation, leveraging innovation, R&D investments, strategic collaborations, and competitive product portfolios to strengthen market presence globally.Analyst Perspective:Industry observers note that the Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market is witnessing robust growth, driven by rising prevalence of cardiopulmonary diseases, adoption of advanced ECMO devices and systems, and technological innovations in portable and miniaturized ECMO machines. Experts highlight that expanding hospital ECMO services, strategic collaborations among key players, and recent product breakthroughs are creating significant market potential, competitive advantage, and attractive investment opportunities in life-support technology and critical care solutions globally.Related Reports:Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-extracorporeal-shock-wave-therapy-devices-market/55908/ Textile Machinery Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/textile-machinery-market/273710/ Maximize Market Research is launching a subscription model for data and analysis in theExtracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market:About Us :Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.Contact Us :MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.2nd Floor, Navale IT park Phase 3,Pune Banglore Highway, NarhePune, Maharashtra 411041, India.+91 9607365656

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.