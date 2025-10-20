GOscore Launches a New Global Airline and Airport Ground Efficiency Index Powered by Spire Global Data

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GOscore, in collaboration with Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR), today announced the launch of a global airline and airport ground efficiency index, delivering a new, objective way to measure and benchmark ground operations performance across the aviation industry.While commercial aircraft travel at similar speeds, performance often varies based on how efficiently planes turn around on the ground, an area that has historically lacked a consistent measure of efficiency across the industry.By leveraging Spire’s global Flight Report powered by multi-source ground and satellite-based ADS-B data fusion, and integrating with GOscore’s analysis, the new index allows airlines, airports, service providers, and analysts to monitor, compare, and optimize ground operations performance worldwide.The index includes Total Ground Time data, measuring the full duration between landing and takeoff for every commercial flight globally, and is updated weekly. These updates enable users to track performance trends and assess the impact of variables such as weather, labor shortages, or operational disruptions.The GOscore website can be found at goscore.aero About GOscoreGOscore is a new private company dedicated to providing actionable hard data to be used to objectively measure both airline and airport ground efficiency, which is a key driver for airline profitability as well as airport throughput.For more information, contact Eli Masinter at eli@goscore.aeroAbout Spire Global, Inc.Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has offices across the U.S., Canada, U.K., Luxembourg and Germany. To learn more, visit spire.com.For Media:Sarah FreemanSenior Manager, Global External CommunicationsSarah.Freeman@spire.comFor Investors:Benjamin HackmanHead of Investor RelationsBenjamin.Hackman@spire.comSource: Spire Global, Inc.

