Adelaide named Best Place to Travel in 2026

Release date: 19/10/25

Adelaide has once again found itself at the front of the world stage, this time being named the #1 Best Place to Travel in 2026 by yahoo!creators.

Adelaide sits atop the list by the online platform above well-known places such as Kyoto Japan, the Dolomites in Italy, Sacramento California and Mongolia.

According to yahoo!creator Meagan Drillinger, the South Australian capital is poised for a landmark year, thanks to major global connectivity, visionary developments, and world-class culinary experiences.

Highlighting Adelaide’s growing global appeal, the online platform and its creator pointed to a series of exciting developments – including United Airlines’ first-ever non-stop flight from the United States launching this December, a $400 million transformation of the Adelaide Central Market and the much-anticipated opening of Restaurant Aptos.

According to Ms. Drillinger “from its bustling laneways and thriving arts scene to the proximity of world class wine regions, Adelaide is ready to shine in 2026.”

The announcement of Adelaide as the top travel destination for 2026 comes on the heels of South Australia being named Best Events State last week.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Adelaide is cementing its place as one of Australia’s most exciting destinations, with world-class experiences and major investments transforming the city.

To be named the number one place to travel in 2026 is a huge endorsement of everything Adelaide and South Australia has to offer — from our incredible food and wine to our unique culture and unmatched natural beauty.

This recognition confirms what locals have known for years that Adelaide is one of the most liveable, vibrant, and welcoming cities on the planet. With major investments across the state and new international access, the timing couldn't be better.

I invite everyone to come and experience Adelaide and South Australia for themselves and discover our vibrant city, our world-renowned regions and the warm hospitality that makes this state so incredibly unique and special.